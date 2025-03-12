“Problem Is the Money”: Mike Florio Explains Why the ‘Aaron Rodgers to Steelers’ Deal Is Still Stuck in Limbo

Aaron Rodgers’ time with the New York Jets was meant to be a redemption arc, a chance to prove to the world that, even at 39, he could still dominate the league like Tom Brady did. Instead, his two seasons in the Big Apple saw him miss the entirety of the first season with an Achilles injury, while his second season was marred by instability and drama.

Now, with the Jets fully moving on, Rodgers finds himself once again searching for a team that believes in him and can also bear the baggage that he comes with. While many believed at the start of the offseason that Rodgers would struggle to find credible suitors, they were proven wrong, as the Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as the most likely landing spot.

However, as veteran journalist Mike Florio explains, everything about the move makes sense — except for one massive roadblock: money. “The problem is the money”, said Florio on the latest edition of Pro Football Talk on NBC.

Per Florio, the fact that reliable Pittsburgh journalists like Jerry Dulac are reporting that Russell Wilson is the Steelers’ backup plan suggests that Mike Tomlin and company are already preparing for a scenario where their fiscal impasse with A-Rod won’t be resolved.

That said, the NBC pundit had no idea on what terms the two parties were disagreeing on. But regardless, he believes it to be significant enough to delay the deal.

“I don’t know how big the gap is, but it’s big enough to prevent it from being bridged immediately. And we’ll see which side, if either, bends.”

Florio also noted that both Rodgers and the Steelers think they have leverage over the other, which has created a stubborn standoff. “They need each other, but I think each side looks at it and says, ‘You need me more than I need you.’ And the other side says, ‘No, you need me more than I need you.’”

While standing your ground in a negotiation leads to a healthy discourse, extending it can be harmful for both the parties involved. As much as the two sides would hate to admit it, both need each other.

In Rodgers, the Steelers get a veteran quarterback who has the postseason pedigree and is genuinely amongst the best options left in the market. Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, the former Packer first gets to play for an NFL team [how the mighty have fallen]. And secondly, the Steelers are genuinely his best shot at winning some silverware.

Hence, Florio made it clear that if this deal fell apart, both sides could be left with few, if any, better alternatives.

“If it’s not Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers are fuc*ed. And if the Steelers don’t give Rodgers the lifeline for another year, he’s fuc*ed.”

On the off chance that the deal doesn’t go through, Rodgers will reluctantly have to consider two other options — particularly the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. And if Rodgers does land in Minnesota, it would complete his transformation into Brett Favre 2.0.

Rodgers to the Vikings?

For those out of context, just like Rodgers, Favre was a Packers legend who left Green Bay for the Jets before eventually joining the Vikings. When asked about Rodgers potentially making the same move, Favre didn’t hesitate.

“By all means, sign with them,” Favre told Fox News. “They’ve got a really good football team. They’re loaded at pretty much every position.”

With a stellar coaching staff led by Kevin O’Connell and Justin Jefferson by his side, the Vikings wouldn’t be a bad option at all. The only downside, however, is that this move could potentially keep JJ McCarthy on the bench for a longer period.

What about the Giants? Truth be told, Rodgers returning to New York would likely end in another disaster like his Jets stint. Moreover, with the way things have been for the Giants lately, a front office shakeup seems inevitable if Rodgers fails. In that case, would a new regime want a 41-year-old quarterback on a massive contract? Probably not.

Safe to say, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the best match for Aaron Rodgers. The only question is whether the Steelers will pay up — or if he’ll have to take his talents elsewhere.