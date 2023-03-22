Bryce Young vs C.J. Stroud: Dan Orlvosky Picks His Favorite to Be the #1 Pick for This Season’s Draft

The NFL Draft is almost here, and everyone is excited about it. There are now more than a thousand different mock drafts out there in the world, trying to predict who will be the lucky college player to become this year’s #1 pick. However, it seems there is no clear winner this time around, with Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud duking it out for the coveted spot.

C.J. Stroud has been phenomenal these past few months, impressing everyone who has been watching his workouts at the NFL Combine. His ability to float long balls has certainly attracted some well-deserved attention towards him. However, that has effectively threatened Bryce Young’s position as the favorite to be the #1 pick this season, given his stellar game-day performances.

Dan Orlvosky picks C.J. Stroud over Bryce Young to be the #1 pick in the Draft

Appearing on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky talks about who he thinks is a better choice between the two protagonists. It seems according to his notes, C.J. Stroud may just be the better QB, but he doesn’t think Bryce Young is too far behind. He says that Stroud is able to control the line of scrimmage effectively, and is more mobile and agile than most people give him credit for.

However, he thinks Stroud’s reputation may be a bit skewed, given the fact that he enjoyed more protection, and had more open targets, than any other QB vying for the #1 spot. Though that is usually not a big reason to decide a quarterback’s caliber, it could potentially make the difference in this tight contest to be the first of the best.

Carolina Panthers get the #1 pick, and the headache that comes with it

While the Panthers’ management will be happy that they have the option to pick anyone they like, it is not going to be all that easy. Though they haven’t openly talked about their plans, it seems highly likely that they will go for either Stroud or Young. The question then becomes, if they think their O-Line is capable of defending their QB.

A good O-Line can enable Stround to do what he does best: launch balls to the moon and back. However, analysts are still unsure of how well he would do if he sees 4 300-pound men charging him at full speed. In that case, maybe the Panthers will be better off signing Young. Who will the Panthers pick to join their roster this year? Will either player help the Carolina outfit make the playoffs this season?