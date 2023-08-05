“Retire, Save Your Brand”: Colin Cowherd Wants Baker Mayfield to Call it Quits & Become an Analyst at 28 Years of Age

Baker Mayfield is getting some surprising advice from none other than NFL analyst Colin Cowherd. The former No. 1 overall pick, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2023 on a $4,000,000 one-year deal. However, he is now being asked to consider hanging up his cleats at just 28 years old.

Colin Cowherd is known for his critical stance on Mayfield. He made a bold statement during a recent segment of ‘The Herd’. According to Cowherd, if Mayfield can’t secure the starting quarterback position with the Bucs, he should retire from the NFL altogether. The Fox Sports analyst suggests that Mayfield should shift his focus toward College Football, potentially as an analyst. The controversial proposal, as per Cowherd, aims to save the Baker Mayfield brand and reputation as his NFL journey continues to take uncertain turns.

Should Baker Mayfield Consider Retirement?

Controversial NFL analyst Colin Cowherd didn’t hold back in his recent segment of ‘The Herd’ when discussing the future of Baker Mayfield. “Baker is too big to be a backup,” Cowherd stated. “If you can’t beat out Kyle [Trask], I’d retire”. Safe to say that this was a rather blunt advice from Cowherd and it’s unlikely that Baker Mayfield will pay any heed to it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FanlyGridiron/status/1437196616503422981?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Cowherd didn’t just stop there. In a no-holds-barred statement, he said, “I’d like to be Baker Mayfield’s agent and I’m going to tell him at 28 years old, retire, save your brand and go to college football and be an analyst. You’ll be able to make seven figures”. He went further to compare his positions with other QBs who are also facing similar issues.

“You lead the NFL in interceptions since you entered it. You’re not a franchise quarterback. You’ve never grown out of the chutzpah and the tough guy thing. And like Tim Tebow or Cam Newton, he’s just too relevant to be a backup.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YouWager_FF/status/1687513929671462920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Surely, these were some bold remarks from Cohwerd which have certainly sparked debates among football fans and industry insiders. This leaves Mayfield facing a crucial crossroads in his NFL career if he chooses to listen to any of it. Whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will take heed of the controversial advice or prove his worth on the field remains to be seen.

Baker Mayfield Embraces Competition, He is Ready to Prove Himself

Despite the controversial call for retirement from Colin Cowherd, Baker Mayfield remains determined to give his all this year and prove himself on the field. Given the situation of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the retirement of NFL GOAT Tom Brady, the team is currently in the midst of an open competition for the QB1 position. Apparently, both Mayfield and Kyle Trask vying for the coveted role.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NickGeddesNews/status/1687456496064380928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With training season in full swing, Mayfield talked passionately about his focus on the task at hand. As per Mayfield, He’s trying to block outside noise.

“Right now, I am going to approach each day the same, no matter what position I am in. I am going to try to get everybody better. I am still going to be me. I am going to work my tail off to start. That is the goal, but so is to get everybody else better around me, to raise that competition level and that standard. I don’t need anyone on the outside to tell me what I can or can’t do. I know what I am capable of,” Baker said, per Buccaneers.com.

According to Mayfield, he’s aware of his past challenges and injuries. However, he is expressing readiness for the upcoming season with the Buccaneers. He also emphasized the collective drive of the Buccaneers ahead of the new season. He states, “I will always have a chip on my shoulder. That is how I approach every day, but it is good to be around a room and a group who has had that success and continues to have that mentality as well.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DougieRedSox/status/1687260927060586496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the 2023 season unfolds, Baker Mayfield will have plenty of opportunities to back up his words with on-field performance. Safe to say, his resilience and commitment will undoubtedly be on full display. As he seeks to secure the starting quarterback position for the Bucs, it’s evident that in his mind, all is not over yet.