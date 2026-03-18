Tom Brady Promises ‘Smack Talk’ at Fanatics Flag Football Classic: “I Was on a Text Thread With Jayden Daniels”

After weeks of hype and smack talk between the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, and the internet persona that is Logan Paul, the former New England Patriot is now promising to deliver that much more once things actually kick off at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, California. So despite the extracurricular nature of the event itself, fans can rest assured that Brady and the rest of his team will be playing to win.

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“I think it’s a really exciting event,” Brady noted during his recent appearance on Good Morning America. Many expected him to be the most thrilled about the opportunity to reconnect with his former tight end, Rob Gronkowski, on the football field, but according to the man himself, the real joy will be found in “talking smack to the guys that I haven’t beat yet.”

“I was on a text thread with Jayden Daniels talking smack last night,” he admitted. “I think we’re off to a good start… It’s fun for all of us. When you love the sport so much, and the competitive juice gets flowing, there’s nothing better than throwing a football to me. I loved it when I was a 10-year-old kid, I love it now that I’m a 48-year-old kid,” he added, smiling.

Fanatics may be marketing this as a casual event for fans more so than anything else, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Brady will be approaching it with a casual attitude. In noting that he’s linked up with both Gronkowski and Odell Beckham Jr., he suggested that he’s as confident in his preparation as ever, and that this will be the perfect venue for him to fan those competitive flames of his.

“I love the competitive fire of still being out there,” he mentioned. “Now I get to be back out there on the field doing my thing. It should be a lot of fun.”

Teams will be determined by the draft that is set to take place on March 18, but with the official player pool including names like Brady, Saquon Barkley, and Myles Garrett, it’s clear that neither the Founders FFC nor the Wildcats FFC can go wrong while selecting in this one.

Given the fact that the Founders will have the pleasure of being captained by both Brady and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, while also being coached by the legendary Sean Payton, it’s safe to say that the advantage will reside with them in terms of experience.