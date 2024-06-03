Not Worried About Unfit Lamar Jackson; Former Raven Reveals Real Reason Behind $750K Workout Bonus

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, has a workout clause in his contract that could earn him a whopping $750k bonus. However, with the Ravens QB already having missed several OTAs, the likelihood of him securing that bonus is slim to none. Nevertheless, former Raven Shannon Sharpe believes that Lamar is well within his right to miss the voluntary workouts, and the sizeable bonus was meant for a different purpose altogether.

During the recent episode of The Nightcap, Sharpe asserted that Lamar Jackson is not sweating about $750k. He has already positioned himself as one of the highest-paid QBs; therefore, a three-quarter of a million dollar bonus is quite insignificant, especially given the conditions attached to it.

Shannon believes that if the Louisville alum can keep himself in shape without any assistance, there is no need for him to show up to the OTAs. He also asserted that the Ravens just wanted their leader to be in the camp to help out the new players, and the bonus was a way to incentivize this.

Yet, Lamar’s absence from workout sessions hasn’t quite worried the team because they trust he will return in shape. Sharpe further said that these kinds of workout clauses are for players who the franchise feels won’t be in shape when they return from vacation. But that’s not Jackson.

“I have been reading reports. He’s down 20 pounds. He feels better and stronger. I got no problem with what he’s doing,” Sharpe said. “Some people you put it in there (workout clause) because you’re worried about when they go home, they’re gonna back and they are not gonna be in shape. That’s not Lamar. We’re just trying to (have) him to come because he’s the leader and we want him around. They’re not worried about if Lamar is gonna come back in shape (they’re confident he will).”

The people inside the Ravens’ camp have been impressed by the work Jackson has put in, despite missing the voluntary workouts. And that’s all the management needs to know.

Lamar Puts in Work With Flowers Outside of the Ravens’ Facility

Jackson may not have attended the better part of the Ravens’ off-season workouts, but he was quick to make a great impression when he did. As per Sports Illustrated, the rookies and staff were in awe of Jackson’s leadership and preparedness.

Slimmed down to 205 lbs, he has lost 20 pounds in the past few months. He is now leaner, fitter, and more agile. So much so that the Raven’s strength and conditioning coach, Scott Elliot, was impressed by Lamar’s aura.

He stated that as soon as Jackson came into the building, players were drawn to him. While his physical traits always impress people around him, his personality is another trait that is hard to overlook.

“He’s a magnet. Everybody sees it. Out here running. How physically gifted he is is just one aspect of it, but his personality that’s paired with it, guys are drawn to it. I’d say all of us in the building are drawn toward Lamar’s personality. So, having him engage with us and bought in has just been incredible,” Elliot said.

Notably, Lamar was seen practicing with rookie Zay Flowers on a beach in Florida last year. The pair spent valuable time together practicing routes and building chemistry.

Consequently, Flowers put in 1000 yards in his first season, and Jackson had statistically the best passing season, throwing for 3,678 yards along with 24 touchdowns. This season, they are practicing together yet again and putting in the work for another stellar season.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and WR Zay Flowers are putting the work in Skinny Lamar is looking fantastic. pic.twitter.com/WbonGxByhw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 2, 2024

However, both of them had an average game against the Chiefs in the AFC title bout. They would have to put ghosts of the past behind them. Lamar Jackson won his 2nd MVP, but he is still keeping the receipts from the past. He still has a promise to deliver, which is bringing the Lombardy Trophy back to Baltimore.