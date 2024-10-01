“Now Tied With Mahomes”: Fans React as Will Levis Throws a Pick vs Dolphins

The underwhelming season for the Titans continues as Will Levis finds himself face-to-face with his fifth interception mere minutes into the Week 4 game. Instead of finding his intended target, the quarterback was intercepted by Dolphins EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah who dropped into zone coverage.

Advertisement

This early upset has leveled Levis’s numbers with the defending Super Bowl Champion, Patrick Mahomes. Both the quarterbacks, currently, in four games have been intercepted five times. They are trailing Anthony Richardson, who has thrown six interceptions this season.

The fans were also quick to pick up on this similarity in the stats as they pointed out the possible consequence of the same.

Now tied with Mahomes, he will be fine — Trillie Cauley-Stein (@SeaOttersFan27) September 30, 2024

As some of the fans pointed out the repetitive issues in Levis’ plays, others were quick to find humor in the action. They pointed out how Tennessee game day ensures a new meme is delivered to the NFL fans.

Another week another will Levis meme — Enrique Sanchez (@papisanch125) September 30, 2024

Wow will Levis throwing a pick no way pic.twitter.com/CWyyGy8yUv — Jay (@rsgonads) September 30, 2024

Meanwhile, a couple of other NFL enthusiasts couldn’t stop expressing their disappointment in the comment section. They made sure to detail how the throw wasn’t ideal. Not only were there three defenders evidently visible from the Dolphins’ clan but a possible completion seemed unlikely, given the lack of a visible offensive player.

Who was he throwing to? Three defenders ‍↕️ — Syb (@Sibby229) September 30, 2024

Bro didn’t see the big tall guy in aqua blue? — (@Jr65Poole03) September 30, 2024

The apprehension from the Titans fans seemed justified as Will Levis-led side is currently 0-3 in the league. Another loss at this point will darken the clouds of uncertainty for the team and mistakes like an interception can prove to be a cornerstone for such results.

While Levis and Mahomes‘ interception numbers match as week 4 wraps up, that is where the similarity ends. The Chiefs have a dominant 4-0 score in the AFC division, a complete contrast to the Titans. Additionally, the 3x Super Bowl Champion has 83 completed passes with 904 yards over Levis’ 64 for 579 yards until now.

Mahomes landed his fifth interception against the LA Chargers but eventually clinched another victory. Thus, this note-worthy comparison of reality might offer some relief to the Titans squad who are looking for their first W of the season.