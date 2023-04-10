OBJ Injury History: Have the Baltimore Ravens Made a Mistake by Signing Odell Beckham Jr?

Odell Beckham Jr finally has a new team. After a constant back-and-forth between teams and OBJ, the veteran wide receiver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. This will help John Harbaugh and the management bolster their offensive unit and have a lethal weapon to control its wide receiver corps.

Since last year, OBJ has been catching headlines for traveling across the country and touring different facilities in hopes of finding a long-term gig.

Although not a long-term commitment, this will help Beckham to re-establish his brand value and mark a new beginning. While Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is deprived of an extension, the management has offered an $18 million deal for OBJ.

Odell Beckham Jr and his tryst with injuries

There is no debate over the fact that Beckham happens to be a promising athlete, listed among the top free agents available in the market. His rushing abilities and blazing skills are on a whole another level, but his tryst with injuries remains a matter of concern.

Over the last eight years in the NFL, the veteran has encountered several injuries, including an ACL tear twice in his career. In his rookie season (2014), the LSU product suffered a hamstring injury. He missed the training camps partially and lingered with a similar injury in August, per The Sporting News.

Worry for left knee ACL retear on @obj. Hope I am wrong but left foot sticks in turf and knee shifts non contact.🙏 pic.twitter.com/qyEYeavY7M — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 14, 2022

For the next two years, he remained clean and free from injuries and proved to be a valuable asset to the team. In November 2016, the wideout sustained a thumb injury. Although it restricted his performance, the receiver managed to appear for the games. The following year, OBJ sprained his ankle and remained unavailable during the preseason games.

His left ankle injury caused him to miss the final 11 regular season games for the team. It turned out to be a major blow for the Giants. As he went deep in his career, the 30-year-old suffered from groin and back injuries. He had surgery to repair his core muscles in early 2020.

Unfortunately, the veteran tore his ACL the same season and missed almost half of the season. It was quite similar to his last injury during the Super Bowl game between the Rams and the Bengals.

OBJ’s career records reflect his insane abilities

Even though Beckham suffered from injuries throughout his career, they never affected his overall performance. Whenever he was on the field, the wideout showcased his best. His recent gig with the Ravens will be his fourth club and third franchise since 2021.

He was selected as the first-round pick in the NFL draft of 2014. After playing for five years in New York, the wideout shifted his base to Cleveland.

Over the years, he has amassed 531 catches for 7,367 receiving yards and recorded 56 TD catches. He has played in 96 regular season games so far. OBJ will mark a new beginning with Jackson in 2023. It will be interesting to see whether the Ravens will keep him intact post the 2023 season.