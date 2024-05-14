Honest Lamar Jackson Once Revealed Why He ‘Doesn’t Like Competing’ Against Patrick Mahomes

The Ravens will get a chance for revenge as the 2024 NFL season kicks off with an AFC Championship rematch against the Chiefs. The September 5 encounter at Arrowhead is a key battle that will lay the framework for an exciting season where the Ravens will look to win their first Super Bowl in 11 years. Understandably, the most interesting match-up is between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

Advertisement

The duo locked horns 5 times in the NFL. And Mahomes holds the supremacy with four wins. Notably, the Chiefs won the 2024 AFC Championship Game, which analysts thought was a close encounter, with a 17-10 margin.

Even though there is a gap of about three months for the kick-off, the hype around Mahomes vs Lamar is already high. Hence, a comment by Lamar Jackson on the sidelines of the AFC Championship game is worth revisiting. This is because it holds relevance as it hints at Lamar’s aversion to competing against Mahomes because of the respect factor.

A vocal Lamar stated;

“I don’t like competing against him (Mahomes) at all. I mean, he is a great quarterback. Definitely a Hall Of Famer. It is a no brainer. He is definitely a Hall of Famer. I believe its just two upcoming greats going toe to toe, like a heavyweight fight.”

Interestingly, the league paid no heed to Lamar’s comments because they are aware the Chiefs vs Ravens is probably the best start to upscale fans’ interest after a long off-season. Moreover, despite this remark, Lamar is unlikely to have any issue in competing with Mahomes, as they both chase greatness on the gridiron.

JJ Watt Gives His Two Cents On Lamar Jackson vs Patrick Mahomes Battle

The comment by Lamar made noise in the NFL world because of its honest undertone. Thus, Pat McAfee and Co. discussed this on the show where JJ Watt came on as a guest. They talked about the Chiefs vs Ravens game, but specifically shed light on why Mahomes vs Lamar is this generation’s Brady vs Manning battle.

Here is what JJ Watt has to say about the two QBs.,

“It is two phenomenal quarterbacks. He (Mahomes) has that killer mentality. Lamar is playing at an unbelievable level. It’s going to be a really really good matchup and I am really really looking forward to it”

Apart from Watt, several fans and analysts are also eagerly awaiting the contest. As the new season kicks off with arguably the two strongest teams in the NFL, the Chiefs and the Ravens need to start on a winning note, to set the momentum. More importantly, the inside clash between the QBs, – Lamar and Mahomes will remain a big talking point because of their shared rivalry.

