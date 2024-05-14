NFL Schedule Rumors: Rodgers Takes On Tua & Dallas Cowboys to Meet Lions in First Week?

The moment that teams and fans have been eagerly waiting for is coming close as the NFL will soon release the full fixture list for the 2024-25 season. While the league did tease us by unveiling the first match- to be played on the 5th of September between the Chiefs and the Ravens, the rest of the schedule is still up for speculation.

Well, just like his rather accurate mock drafts, sportscaster Peter Schrager is back again to entertain fans with a mock NFL 2024 schedule. As per the X(formerly Twitter) post by Good Morning Football, Schrager predicts that the Tua’s Dolphins will take on Aaron Rodgers’ new-look Jets. The Fins emerged victorious last season in both matches, winning 34-13 and 30-0.

For another week 1 fixture, Schrager speculated that the Lions will play the Cowboys at Arlington in what will be a primetime game. However, it has already been announced that Dallas will play the Browns in Cleveland. Last season Detroit started the season against the Chiefs in the opening match, defeating the defending champions, while Dallas traveled to New York and obliterated the Giants.

In the meantime, the Bears’ new star QB Caleb Williams will have a test on his hand if Chicago welcomes Super Bowl runner-up, the San Francisco 49ers, while the struggling Giants who failed to draft a QB, will see the new-look Pittsburgh Steelers come to town.

Considering how Schrager has accurately predicted Kansas City taking on Baltimore, there is a belief that his other speculations also have a chance of being right. Moreover, the sportscaster did not just stop at predicting week one games, as he also made a few assumptions about the NFL’s fixture during the holiday season.

NFL Schedule Christmas Day Predictions

Apart from predicting the week one games, Schrager also went ahead and talked about the holiday fixtures- both Thanksgiving and Christmas. For Turkey Day, the sportscaster claimed that the NFL will keep traditions alive by pitting the Lions against the Bears. It is one of the most frequent match-ups, with both sides playing each other 20 times. Last season, Detroit played the Packers losing the match – 29-22.

The Cowboys who adopted the practice of playing on Thanksgiving in 1966, have been continuously playing the late-game, while Detroit, the early-game hosts, is predicted to play the Ravens in what will be their 56th Turkey Day fixture. Last season, they played the Commanders.

For the third Thanksgiving fixture, the 49ers will take on the LA Rams. The Niners defeated the Seahawks- 31-13 last Thanksgiving at Lumen Field before gorging on a big Turkey. The Rams on the other hand haven’t played on Thanksgiving since 1975.

For Christmas, Peter predicts an Ohio Derby between the Bengals and the Browns. Both teams won their home fixtures against each other last season. For another fixture, the Packers will take on the 49ers. Green Bay lost to the Niners in the divisional round.

From what Schrager believes, the Chiefs, 49ers, and Lions will have most prime-time games with the Cardinals and the Panthers enjoying the least. Now, all that is left to see is if the sportscaster has gotten his predictions right.