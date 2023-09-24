“Do Ravens Stink That Much?”: Odell Beckham Jr. Just Gifted Toothbrushes to His Entire Baltimore Unit & NFL Fans are Going Berserk

Aug 21, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) gestures on the field during warmups prior to their game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr is making strides to bond with his new teammates at the Baltimore Ravens. OBJ surprised the entire team by gifting them products from his own signature “Moon Oral Beauty” line. It’s quite a unique way to promote personal hygiene and wellness among his fellow players.

One of Beckham’s teammates, Justice Hill, couldn’t help but have a little fun with the gift. During a locker room chat with reporters, Hill had some advice for his Ravens teammates regarding the generous dental offering. It’s all in good spirits, and heartening to see lighthearted jokes and friendship developing even through dental care.

Justice Hill Responds to Odell Beckham Jr’s Gift

Odell Beckham Jr. certainly knows how to make an impression. The veteran receiver recently gifted his entire team a few items from his ‘Moon Oral Beauty’ product line. The gifts included a signature water flosser, electric toothbrush, and toothpaste. Along with the gift, OBJ left a playful note saying, “Enjoy that or gift it to somebody whose breath stinks and tell ’em it’s from me.”

OBJ’s teammate Justice Hill shared his thoughts on the gift. He said to the Baltimore Banner, “I don’t need it as much, but it’s definitely some guys around here that need to take full advantage of these gifts.” Hill certainly hopes that some of his teammates will use the product to improve their oral hygiene.

Looks like something or someone is not smelling good in the Baltimore Ravens locker room. After the Hill’s video went viral, fans started dropping their takes on OBJ’s creatively hilarious gesture. A fan wrote, “Do Ravens Stink That Much?“, while another one claimed, “somebody breath stank on the team.”

OBJ Has a Lucrative Partnership with ‘MOON’

The partnership of Odell Beckham Jr with the oral care brand ‘MOON‘ began in December 2021. The company is aiming to revolutionize men’s grooming routines by integrating top-notch oral care. With Beckham’s creative direction, MOON expanded its premium product line into various oral care categories. This includes powerful dental products while targeting a wider male audience.

Shaun Neff, the founder of ‘MOON’, recognized Beckham’s commitment to excellence, which paved the way for both parties to enter into a partnership. OBJ also did a photoshoot alongside Kendall Jenner while promoting the oral care company. Beckham, as per PRNewsWire, while reflecting on his partnership with ‘MOON’, had said last year,

“MOON’s product innovation is changing the game in the oral care space. I’m excited to join the company and I’m looking forward to customizing and creating some new products with the brand.”

Beckham’s unique gift of toothbrushes and water flossers to his Ravens teammates is just one example of his dedication to self-care and promoting good hygiene. For now, it’s clear that OBJ is spreading smiles both, on and off the field.