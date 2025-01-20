Von Miller Gives Due Respect to Ravens RB for Stopping Him on His Fumble Return

Buffalo has eliminated Baltimore, and it has been heartbreaking for the Ravens Flock, but Von Miller was classy enough to give respect where it was due. The future Hall of Famer took to Instagram to share what was going through his head when he recovered a fumble and started dashing toward the end zone for a score. But he didn’t, thanks to a Ravens running back bringing him down midway.

Von recovered a Lamar Jackson fumble in the second quarter of the AFC Divisional game. It was a massive play that swung momentum to Buffalo’s side. It looked as though he was in the clear and about to score too, but the 35-year-old was quickly run down by Baltimore’s backup RB, Justice Hill.

“I actually thought I was about to score,” Miller wrote, sharing his thoughts during the fumble return on Instagram, along with the video of the play. He also included a screen-shot of a Google search he made asking how fast Justice Hill’s 40-yard dash time was.

The answer is a blazing 4.4 seconds. It’s no wonder Hill was able to chase the linebacker down. At 27, he should win that race 100 times out of 100.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller)

It was indeed wholesome to see Von give respect where it was due after the game. After all, it looked as though he was in the clear before Hill closed the gap. Notably, Hill almost forced Von into a fumble as he punched the ball ferociously from his blind spot. But Miller, a veteran, had the ball under wraps and protected.

It would’ve made the game 14-7 if Miller had reached the end zone. Instead, Buffalo got the ball at the Baltimore 24-yard line and took about three minutes before they eventually punched it in for six.

He may be well past his prime and nowhere near as productive as he used to be, but Von Miller is still a force. At 35, he registered six total sacks this season, bringing his career total up to 129.5. Out of players still in the league, he is by far the leader in career sacks. The only player close to him is Cameron Jordan with 117.5 — about a full season or two worth of sacks separate them.

The Bills were able to ride Miller’s fumble recovery and never relinquished the lead after going up 14-7. They now are getting ready to face Kansas City, a team that is appearing in their seventh straight AFC Championship game.