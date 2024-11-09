Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Bling’ Chain with 200+ Diamonds Outshined by Chandler Jones’s $1 Million Masterpiece

NFL players love to strut their stuff. And they should; their status and high earnings are a result of immense hard work and dedication. One of the ways many of the league’s biggest stars flex their wealth is through necklaces and chains.

Advertisement

Odell Beckham Jr. has never shied away from the blitz of high fashion jewelry. At the 2022 Met Gala, he wore a chain valued at $650,000. The necklace reportedly contains “two [kilograms] of gold and over 200 diamonds.”

Beckham Jr.’s jeweler told TMZ at the time, revealed it consisted of “300 carats of round diamonds, 200 carats of emerald-cut diamonds and 2.5 [kilograms] of gold.”

Beckham Jr.’s prolific spending isn’t the most a player has spent on a necklace, though. Back in January 2024, former edge rusher Chandler Jones dropped seven figures on a chain boasting “300 carats of diamonds.” The piece is said to be worth $1.1 million.

It’s unclear if Beckham Jr.’s valuation has been price-adjusted to 2024. However, its larger amount of diamonds and gold presence could lead it to be worth more in this day and age.

What other NFL players have spent big on bling?

Denver Broncos defensive back Patrick Surtain II has an affinity for video games. Throughout his collegiate and professional careers, he has worn No. 2. So naturally, he repped an old game system that shares his initials on NFL Draft night in 2021.

While awaiting his future destination, Surtain sported Play Station 2 controller around his neck. The chain featured the system’s four button characters, and is reportedly worth $150,000.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is no stranger to opening the checkbook on necklaces either. Back in 2021, he gifted his linemen chains for helping him reach 2,000 rushing yards.

Prior to that, though, he purchased a memento in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, whom Henry called his “all-time favorite athlete.” Henry’s Black Mamba chain and pendant cost $85,000.