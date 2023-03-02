Jon Jones Brother: Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl Winners Arthur and Chandler Jones

Jon Jones is the undisputed greatest mixed martial artist of all time. With that being said, you would be startled to find out that sporting talent runs in the Jones family, whose two brothers have etched themselves into NFL history as Superbowl champions. Jones has put every ounce of sweat, blood, and tears into cementing himself as the greatest MMA fighter in the sport’s rather short history.

However, this isn’t an isolated scenario in the Jones household. Jones’ success stems from his work ethic, but it also inculcates the presence of his siblings, who have earned themselves plaudits in their respective fields.

Bones has two siblings. An older brother and a younger brother. The older brother is named Arthur, while his younger brother is named Chandler.

Given that he has amassed incredible success as a sportsman, it would be uncivil not to speak about the sporting achievements his brothers have earned.

Chandler Jones and Arthur Jones: Superbowl Champions!

Both siblings have undertaken a similar path by opting to excel in American football. Arthur Jones made his NFL debut in 2010 as a ‘Defensive Tackle’ for the Baltimore Ravens.

He has earned himself 173 tackles and ten sacks. In fact, one of the sacks was effectively administered on controversial former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It enabled him to capture his only Super Bowl Ring. Arthur retired in 2017 due to being plagued by injuries.

Chandler Jones, on the other hand, has had a successful NFL career thus far, in contrast to his brother. He made his advent in the NFL in 2012 and was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round.

Presently, Jones is a ‘Defensive End’ and represents the Las Vegas Raiders. The 33-year-old has made First-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2019 with his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, who he joined in 2016.

With the Cardinals, Chandler has also been elected as a four-time Pro Bowl member. These came in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021. An uncanny replication of the success his elder brother Jon Jones has had inside the octagon.

Chandler Jones is also a Super Bowl champion with the team that drafted him, the New England Patriots in 2015.

The Jones trinity!

The Jones family is a testament to the fact that hard work prevails. Each member of the Jones household has cemented themselves, in some form or another, in a sporting context.

With the success and watchful sight of his brothers overlooking him, fans best believe that Jon Jones will be heading into Las Vegas and the T-Mobile arena with the intention of making a statement.

This is not to say that the American needs any extra motivation. Jon “Bones” Jones is the undisputed greatest for a reason!

