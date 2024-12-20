“Greatest Gift I’ve Ever Gotten”: Brock Purdy’s $650,000 Gift for Christmas Excites 49ers Teammates

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It’s Christmas time again and it’s time for Quarterbacks to reward the teammates who protect their blindside. With the holidays fast approaching, Brock Purdy finally opened up his checkbook as he rewarded his offensive linemen with exciting gifts.

The 49ers QB brought ten Toyota pick-ups for each of his O-Linemen, costing him a whopping $ 650k. The Niner posted the video of Purdy rewarding his protectors. He apologized for the late gifts as he entered the Linemen’s room, urging them to follow him outside where their special presents were waiting.

In total, he presented them with five Toyota Sequoias and five Tundras, one for each lineman. All the O-Linemen seemed happy and excited as they headed towards their car, taking in the special smell of the new car. The gift took most of them by surprise as they thanked their QB for great and thoughtful presents.

OL Jaylon Moore said, “My mind is blown, honestly. This is probably the greatest gift I have ever gotten in my life,” while the surprise had Ben Bartch repeatedly saying “Oh my god.”

Santa Purdy Brock surprises his O-Line with some new wheels pic.twitter.com/4iYIWs9k3t — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 20, 2024

The cars cost him $650k, which seems too much dough to spend when you are earning only a million a year, living in a Bay area. It seems Brock got a little help from Toyota.

Fans loved the gesture from Purdy though many wondered how he was able to afford them, pointing out his salary. A fan joked that O-Linemen would get an even better gift if they were actually able to do the job well. Another stated that only Trent Williams should get a present because he’s the only one who performs well.

However, most of the fans loved this gesture from Purdy, calling him an awesome and down-to-earth guy who deserves a new contract.

Toyotas seem like a fitting gift from Brock Purdy, who has yet to sign his first big extension. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes upped the ante by gifting his offensive linemen Rolexes and Yeti coolers, while Joe Burrow went a step further with authentic, individually customized Japanese katanas.

As the saying goes, the offensive line is a quarterback’s best friend—and with that friendship comes some impressive perks.