Born on May 8, 1992, in Cranston, Rhode Island, Olivia Culpo grew up in a family of Italian and Irish ancestry, the middle child among five siblings. Growing up, her life was all about embracing her family’s rich culture, which really shaped who she is today, both in her personal and professional lives.

Get this—Olivia’s journey to fame was super quick. She went from taking home the Miss Rhode Island title to winning Miss USA and then Miss Universe in 2012. That made her the eighth person from the U.S. to win Miss Universe, which is pretty huge.

But Olivia Culpo didn’t just stop after the beauty pageants. Nope, she’s got a net worth that’s through the roof—at 7 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She’s killing it on social media, has bagged some sweet deals with big names like L’Oreal, Kipling, and Uberliss, and she’s even dabbled in acting. Olivia’s been in films with some big-time actors like Bruce Willis, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Amy Schumer.

Former Miss Universe’s Culinary Venture

One of the most remarkable facets of Culpo’s career is her foray into the culinary world. In 2017, fulfilling a childhood dream influenced by her parents, who both own restaurants in New England, Culpo opened Back 40 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Olivia’s all about making food that’s not just tasty but healthy too. She cares about what happens there, which can be very well displayed in her wish to serve meals that are both yummy and healthy. Back 40 isn’t just a spot to grab a bite; it’s like a piece of Olivia’s own story, showing off how she’s grown from being known for her beauty to a boss lady in business, flaunting all the different skills she’s got.

Talking about her personal life, it’s been as vibrant and full of twists as a blockbuster movie, with her past romances with celebs and athletes leading up to her current relationship with NFL star Christian McCaffrey. But even with all the glitz and gossip that comes with the territory, Olivia’s story is really about being true to herself.

From the beauty pageant stages to the entrepreneurial ventures in the culinary world, and as a beacon of style and influence, Culpo has established her identity as one that is distinguished and inspiring.