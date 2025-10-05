“On His Way to Put Cardio In”: Fans Troll DeVonta Smith’s Pre-Game “Business” Outfit Amid Eagles Not Passing the Ball

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith warms up before action against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown have been frustrated with their lack of targets so far in the Eagles’ offense. The two wideouts have even voiced their annoyance, combining for just 306 receiving yards through four games. And while Philly sits at 4-0, it’s obvious they want a bigger role in the team’s success.

Still, Smith isn’t letting the drama shake him. He rolled up to the Week 5 game in style, rocking one of his signature suits.

It’s a look he’s known for on game days, and he didn’t let any frustrations show while making his entrance.

But that doesn’t mean Smith didn’t get trolled by fans online. A few even joked about the point of dressing sharp if he wasn’t going to be heavily involved on the field.

“All that for 12 clear out routes, 9 curls, 5 out routes, and 2 catches for 21 yards,” one playfully said.

“On his way to put cardio in,” another quipped.

“Okay, now throw him the ball,” someone else suggested.

One fan even pointed out that Smith looked sad walking to the stadium. “Smitty looks mad and depressed because of Jalen Hurts not passing the damn ball,” they wrote.

While some folks online had their fun, true fans know that DeVonta Smith was going to show up looking sharp no matter how his season’s been going. That’s been his thing since the day he got drafted.

Smith prides himself on being the best-dressed Eagle. On top of that, he spent his college days under Nick Saban’s strict gameday dress code at Alabama, so it’s been drilled into him to always pull up to games in style.

There is one thing the fans are right about, though. Smith will be looking to get back on track today against the Denver Broncos. The Eagles are favored to win the game, but he and A.J. Brown have been non-contributors to almost all of the wins so far. It’s a far cry from what we’ve seen in the past few years, as Philly has been more pass-friendly in the past. But a change at offensive coordinator has thrown a wrench into the system.

At the end of the day, though, the Eagles are 4-0. The way that they’ve been playing has been working. So, they will probably continue to run the ball a ton while looking for easy completions that aren’t explosive.

The only way Smith and Brown figure to get more involved is if the Eagles fall behind and are forced to throw, like how they played against the Rams. It’s an unfortunate reality for the defending champs, but that’s the state of the team.