Justin Jefferson Recalls Michael Jordan’s Words as Vikings Gear Up to Face Steelers

Justin Jefferson has become something of a globe-trotter for the Minnesota Vikings, a familiar face in the NFL’s international showcase games. After dazzling crowds in London last year, he now finds himself preparing to headline in Dublin, where the Vikings will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the league’s first-ever regular-season contest in Ireland.

On paper, Minnesota holds the slight edge, with its offensive firepower and Jefferson’s unmatched ability to change a game, but the Steelers’ physical defense will make this a true test of the Vikings’ consistency.

Jefferson isn’t just a star wideout; he’s a performer in every sense. His touchdown celebrations — especially his signature Griddy dance — have made him a crowd favorite across stadiums. This week, he hinted that fans could expect something new.

“We’ve got a little addition to the Griddy, a little Ireland edition,” Jefferson said during his media appearance. “Hopefully, I’ll get to bust it out Sunday.”

One reporter even suggested a name for the new version: the “O’Griddy,” which Jefferson laughed off but didn’t rule out. At the heart of Jefferson’s approach is a mindset inspired by Michael Jordan.

“I always remember when Michael Jordan said that, you know, there’s always, a person that’s seeing you play for the first time every single game,” Jefferson reflected on the Vikings YouTube channel.

“I kind of try to keep that on my mind every single game that I try to perform and give, you know, everybody a show.”

He knows fans—especially kids—might be seeing him for the first time, and he feels a responsibility to make those moments memorable.

That challenge feels especially true in Ireland, where many in the crowd may have never seen live American football before. “Some people don’t even know anything about football and still coming to the game and still wanting to watch what’s going on,” Jefferson said. “So, I’m always excited for that. Always excited to be in front of a new fanbase.”

Through three games this season, Jefferson has continued to deliver at an elite level, showing his precise route-running and ability to stretch defenses. He’s racked up big gains and proven once again why he’s one of the league’s premier receivers.

Against Pittsburgh, fans can expect Jefferson to be heavily targeted, especially in the red zone. And if everything goes according to script, the Vikings may not only secure a win but also treat Dublin to a first-hand look at Jefferson’s evolving artistry, on the field and in dance.