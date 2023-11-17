Will Taylor Swift Attend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl Rematch on MNF?

The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying more spotlight than ever, especially with the newfound romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. They are now heading towards the most anticipated match of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles after their bye week. This will also be an important match, as the Kelce brothers will once again face each other on the field after Super Bowl LVII.

Advertisement

However, the anticipation isn’t only about the historic rivalry; it also involves the pop sensation at the center of it. Will Taylor Swift attend the most anticipated game of the Chiefs this season? Well, the answer is complicated, with many factors in play.

First off, the 12-time Grammy winner commenced the international leg of the Era’s Tour in August this year with her first shows in Mexico. She has now moved on to South America, with a range of events starting Nov. 17. The schedule has been meticulously planned, allowing a pocket break between Nov. 19 and 24, giving leeway to the pop star.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the important matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles is set to happen on Nov. 20 in Kansas City. This is a day after Taylor’s performance at Estadio Nilton Santos-Engenhao in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with another performance to take place at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo four days later.

This showdown is an important event for the Kelce family, as Jason and Travis will face each other along with their respective teams at Arrowhead Stadium. Their face-off is set to happen after a long wait since the Super Bowl in February this year. Donna Kelce recently confirmed her attendance at the game but seemed uncertain if Taylor would be able to do the same.

Donna Kelce Feels Taylor Swift Will Miss the Chiefs vs. Eagles Matchup

Mama Kelce recently clarified the likelihood of TayTay attending the matchup. During a recent interview, Donna added that Taylor Swift might not be able to attend the game on Nov. 20 due to her required presence in Brazil the night before.

“That’d be rough, so I’m thinking no,” said Donna.

Even though this prediction has credibility, a sweet surprise with Swift’s cheers from the box wouldn’t hurt at all. Moreover, Donna confirmed her presence alongside her husband, Ed Kelce.

Advertisement

However, the reports from US Magazine added to the intrigue by anticipating the presence of Andrea and Scott Swift (Taylor’s parents) in the upcoming matchup. This only makes sense after Taylor’s recent public gesture, altering her ‘Karma’ song lyrics with Travis in the audience, which only shows their bond getting stronger.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1724861077476069761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The rumored couple is making strides, with their parents attending games together and the two confessing their fondness for each other in style. The Chiefs will face the NFC powerhouse on November 20, and it’s safe to say Travis will have the most coveted supporters cheering from the audience.