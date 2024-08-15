Once Anti-Media Bill Belichick Has Turned a Full 180, Embracing New Industry

Since he departed from New England, Bill Belichick has been out of his cocoon like a butterfly. Once historically cautious and sometimes even downright confrontational with the media, the 8x Super Bowl-winning coach is now actively making a career in media!

Belichick’s wealth of experience and knowledge may not have secured him another coaching job but it has undeniably attracted the attention of various media outlets. As Adam Schefter and Daniel Dopp discussed Bill’s meteoric rise as a media sensation this offseason on Schefter’s podcast, they couldn’t come to terms with the shift in Belichick’s attitude:

“He has gone from being a coaching legend to being a media icon. I cannot believe how, Bill Belichick, the same guy who wasn’t exactly warm and fuzzy with the media, is now doing all these different jobs with all these different media outlets.”

The duo couldn’t seem to fathom that the same Belichick who was media-averse, unsmiling, and not particularly charismatic in front of the camera, would be spending a lot more time in front of the camera than he ever did before. While the media houses lining up to sign Belichick is not a surprise, it is surprising that he was ready to sign the dotted line.

The former Patriots HC will be making weekly appearances on Pat McAfee’s Show, alongside appearances on ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football, and will also be an analyst on “Inside the NFL” with Ryan Clark, Ocho, and Chris Long.

He will also have his own football show on “Underdog Fantasy”. Landing four media gigs in a single offseason is just an incredible feat for someone who didn’t see eye to eye with the media.

However, while shocked by this 180 turn in attitude, Schefter believes that Belichick would be engaging and personable and people would fall in love with him as an analyst. And fans have found humor in Belichick’s prickly nature in front of the camera before.

Before the coach’s media gigs were lined up though, there were a lot of speculations about his next move after leaving the Patriots. Many were surprised that teams were not lining up to sign the third-most-winning coach in NFL history. So when he was spotted on the Huskies campus in Washington, rumors ran rampant that he had forayed into the world of college football.

Coach Belichick clarifies his role with UW Huskies

Many wondered if Belichick had joined Jedd Fisher’s coaching personnel when he was spotted on the Huskies campus, but as it turns out, he wasn’t there for coaching purposes.

As per Seattle Sports, the Huskies are merely benefitting from the expertise of an 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach due to his son Steve’s involvement with the coaching staff. The former Patriots HC also told Pat McAfee that he was just there to watch and experience the world of college football.

Since leaving New England, it seems a weight has been lifted from the coach’s shoulders, enabling him to pursue new interests and experiences. His personal life is also thriving and he has become somewhat of a media darling.

Despite endless media offers, Belichick’s ultimate goal would be to return to coaching. He may seem content now, but his passion for football might lead him back to the field. The Dallas Cowboys HC job might be vacant next season and who better to take the reigns than arguably the greatest coach of all time?