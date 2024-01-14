Adorned With Custom ‘Travis Kelce’ Special Jacket, Taylor Swift Arrives at Freezing Arrowhead to Witness Dolphins vs Chiefs Game

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Entertainer Taylor Swift cheers during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pop sensation Taylor Swift arrived at the freezing Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins. Despite witnessing recent setbacks, Kelce aims to secure a victory in a do-or-die situation, wanting to gift his girlfriend a win for her unwavering support.

The pop star rolled into the stadium, riding in the middle seat of a golf cart while flashing a pleasant smile for the cameras. Grabbing everyone’s attention, she hopped off the cart and strolled towards the VIP section in the stands.

Her choice of attire stole the show as she donned a bright red Chiefs puffer jacket. On her back, Kelce’s name was big and bold, and his jersey number was all over her jacket. She matched it perfectly with an all-black outfit, from her high neck to the stylish black purse she carried.

https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1746325328467812718?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When the video of her entrance hit the internet, fans went wild over her stunning outfit. Some praised how fantastic the jacket looked, while others thought it was a smart choice for a chilly winter day.

One fan stated,

https://twitter.com/AnnHilton22/status/1746325398890094930?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one wrote,

https://twitter.com/shakeitoffgirl5/status/1746325731200676346?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A social media user mentioned,

https://twitter.com/BracketNky/status/1746325797621649918?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone else commented,

https://twitter.com/C_Reilly5/status/1746328246860300792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The jacket that grabbed all the eyeballs is a custom design from Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of Kyle Juszczyk, the 49ers’ All-Pro fullback. Along with Swift’s jacket, Juszczyk also fashioned a custom jacket for Brittany Mahomes, with Mahomes’ jersey and name.

The upcoming game is crucial, but Taylor Swift and Chiefs fans might be a bit concerned. The city’s dealing with harsh weather and with temperatures hitting minuses the snow has turned their home turf into an ice rink. But the Chiefs are used to handling such situations, giving them a bit of an advantage. Moreover, ESPN gives them a 52% chance of beating the Miami Dolphins.

Will Snowfall Impact the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game?

Unlike the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh game, Chiefs fans are lucky their game is on track despite the tough weather. However, they better bundle up with jackets and pullovers because it’s expected to be one of the coldest NFL games ever, with temperatures dropping to negative three degrees.

Even if it snows during the game, don’t expect it to stick on the field. The Chiefs were smart as back in 2016, they spent $2.2 million on a heating system under the Arrowhead stadium field. This system will keep the field at a comfortable 50 degrees.

The Dolphins could be in for a tough time dealing with the cold, which isn’t their usual game. Adding to that, they haven’t managed to win against the Chiefs this season. Their last clash in Week 9 ended with the Kansas City Chiefs taking the lead, securing a 21-14 victory in Frankfurt, Germany.