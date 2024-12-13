“One of the Former Players of My C1N Program is Travis Hunter”: Cam Newton to Attend Heisman Ceremony After 14 Years

While it’s not customary for the former winners of the Heisman Trophy to attend the event every year, many do so to express their support for the other winners and finalists. Cam Newton who lifted the award back in 2010, while playing for Auburn, vowed to never attend the ceremony. However, it seems he’s going to make an exception this year for Travis Hunter.

It’s been 14 years since Newton appeared at a Heisman ceremony. He’s making the exception for the Colorado two-way star as he used to be Newton’s student. During the latest episode of the 4th&1 podcast, Newton stated that he wants to express his support for Hunter, a player who rose through the ranks of his CN1 program:

“The only reason I’m going back is because of one of the former players C1N program, Travis Hunter.”

Much like Cam Newton himself during his playing days, Hunter is the frontrunner for the prestigious honor, with -2000 odds to win.

Hunter is one of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, joining Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, and Miami’s Cam Ward.

However, that’s not the only reason the former MVP is heading to New York and back into that Heisman room. He revealed that his father, Cecil Newton ordered him to set his feelings aside and go attend the event this year.

Despite Hunter being one of his former students, Newton refused to play favorites, offering his support to all the deserving Heisman finalists. Newton is eagerly looking forward to attending the Heisman Trophy presentation, especially as one of his sons will be accompanying him.

The former Panthers quarterback sees this as a special father-son bonding opportunity. His son, in particular, is thrilled at the prospect of seeing Hunter take home the award.

So why hasn’t the former MVP attended the last 13 Heisman Trophy presentations? Well, the answer lies in his college journey and the road to the Heisman.

Newton lifted the Heisman Trophy back in 2010

Cam was one of the most decorated college players, winning all there was to win during his college days and getting drafted into the NFL as the first overall pick. However, his college journey is somewhat bittersweet, landing him into a controversy that almost cost him the Heisman Trophy and Auburn their first Natty.

After two uneventful seasons in Florida with the Gators, serving as a backup to former Heisman winner, Tim Tebow, and controversy regarding a stolen laptop, he transferred to Blinn College, a Juco to kickstart his football career. After only a season with them, breaking numerous records, he became a highly sought-after recruit, with offers from many big programs.

Newton’s decision to take his talents to Auburn led to one of the most remarkable seasons in college football history. Competing in the highly competitive SEC, Newton dazzled fans with his dual-threat abilities, leading the Tigers to their first-ever SEC Championship.

However, controversy clouded his standout season when the NCAA investigated allegations that Cam and his father accepted $180,000 from Mississippi State, violating amateurism rules.

Despite the investigation, the NCAA found no evidence implicating Cam in any wrongdoing. His father, however, was found guilty of the violation. Fortunately for Newton, the NCAA cleared him to play in the SEC Championship game, preserving his eligibility and keeping him in contention for the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman Trust, which requires candidates to be in good standing with the NCAA, upheld Newton’s candidacy.

That season, Newton put up jaw-dropping numbers, throwing for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns. His dominance earned him the sixth-most first-place votes and the third-highest percentage of first-place votes in Heisman history.

Newton comfortably secured the award, receiving 729 first-place votes, far outpacing Andrew Luck’s 78, and cementing his place in college football lore.