Only Coordinator With 4 Rings but Zero HC Interviews, Steve Spagnuolo Gets Asked the Ultimate Question: Does He Want the Head Coach Job?

“In Spags We Trust” is what the T-shirts said and fans and players chanted after the Chiefs’ victory over the Ravens in the AFC Championship. Steve Spagnuolo and his defence would repeat that masterclass a few days later in the Super Bowl against the great 49ers offence and bring home their 3rd Lombardy Trophy in six seasons. The win also turns Spagnuolo into one of the most decorated coaches with 4 rings.

According to Fox Sports, the Chiefs boasted one of the best defences in the league this season, allowing only 289 yards per game, 32 TDs, and 17.3 points per game during the regular season. In the playoffs, while allowing 322 yards per game, they gave up only 13.7 points and five TDs in four matches. Employing a 4-3 base system that allows flexibility, the formation excels in stopping the opposition’s run game. The Chiefs blitzed the opposition’s offensive line more than 50% of the time.

Spagnuolo has built his reputation on constructing impenetrable defences. He was the Giants’ Defensive Coordinator in 2007 when they stifled the highest-scoring Patriots offence led by Brady in the Super Bowl. Much hasn’t changed since then, since the four-time Super Bowl-winning coach has mostly served as a Defensive Coordinator or assistant for the better part of his coaching career. At the same time, this offseason alone has been filled with news of Defensive Coordinators taking over as Head Coaches after successful seasons. So the question begs: why hasn’t Spags been interviewed or asked to be a Head Coach for any team?

Peter Schrager asked Spagnuolo about the same question on his podcast, ‘The Season‘. Even though he didn’t get any interviews for the head coaching job, the Chiefs’ DC revealed that he would still like to try his hand at coaching again, but is leaving everything in the hands of the Lord and is not sweating about it — since he feels that he is fortunate to be with the Chiefs, their young players, and working alongside Andy Reid.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PSchrags/status/1760839069104300533?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Perhaps, teams have been deterred by his age and past head coaching record with the Rams and the Giants, which stands at 11-41 with three losing seasons. There have been more than a few recruitments this year — Raheem Morris, who was the Defensive Coordinator for the Rams for three seasons, got the Head Coach job with the Falcons — Mike MacDonald, who served as the Defensive Coordinator for both Harbaugh brothers, has taken over from Pete Carroll at the Seahawks. Last but not least, Dan Quinn has been hired as Head Coach for the Commanders after serving as Defensive Coordinator for three seasons with the Cowboys.

It’s also worth noting that Steve could remain in Kansas for quite some time as the Chiefs have already delivered positive news regarding his future with the franchise.

Steve Spagnuolo Contract Update

Steve Spagnuolo may have shown his willingness to be a Head Coach once again in his career, but he might be staying with the defending Super Bowl champions. Only a few days after lifting their 3rd Lombardi Trophy in six years, the Chiefs extended the contract of the man who made that possible. Although the terms of the contract haven’t been revealed yet, he will possibly remain with the team for at least another year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1757797481302122839?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Spag’s defence has improved every season since he was hired back in 2019, and according to Chris Jones and Patrick Mahomes, this is the best Chiefs defence they have seen since they joined the club. The Chiefs will be looking for a three-peat and would again count on Steve’s defence. However, maintaining the same level would be challenging, as many defensive players who contributed heavily this season will be free agents if not given contract extensions.

