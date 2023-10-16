HomeSearch

Nick Saban Dropped The Moolah On a $17,500,000 Florida Beach Mansion Months Before Starting Off His 2023 Season With Alabama

Anushree Gupta
|Published October 16, 2023

Oct 14, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks off the field following their 24-21 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban is on another bowl run, steadily leading the previously turmoiled Alabama with a 6-1 record. He is the highest-paid head coach in NCAA football who has created an unparalleled legacy after winning seven national championships. Just months before starting off his 2023 season, Nick Saban splashed a huge sum.

The Alabama Crimson Tide Coach is making big bank as a coach and even gets paid a handsome amount for his stint on the Pat McAfee show. He has now purchased a Florida beach mansion worth $17,500,000 on Jupiter Island staring at the Atlantic Ocean.

Nick Saban Invests in a Ravishing 6200-square-foot Beach House

Alabama football coach Nick Saban graced himself with a striking 6,200-square-foot estate, artfully presented by the Corcoran Group. It has been acquired by the Alabama Crimson Tide HC at a staggering price of $17.5 million. This exquisite property enjoys 150 feet of pristine Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway frontage. Additionally, it features a private dock and boat lift. The built structure has a clean white facade in a minimalistic style which harmonizes with elegant vegetation and pavements all around.

The three-story structure has six bedrooms and four bathrooms which allow a sneak peek into the breathtaking surroundings. Moreover, the property has abundant terraces and decks that connect the dweller to nature.  It has an additional guest suite, complete with a private entrance, enhancing the property’s versatility. It also has two fully equipped outdoor kitchens and a landscaped garden for entertainment purposes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anushree_Gupta_/status/1713642534160015812?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The interiors are tranquil with a carefully chosen cool color palette, centered on royal blue and white. Each room is bathed in natural light complemented by chic hanging lamps and clean tile flooring. The estate features a workout area with a view in addition to dining spaces and large living areas. Unique furnishings include stylish checked tabletop, bohemian prints, and wall murals adding to the contemporary touch.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anushree_Gupta_/status/1713642883096650177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Practicality meets luxury with a three-car garage, a whole-house generator, and a reverse osmosis watering system. The lush greenery includes gazebos and comfortable patio furniture for relaxation and enjoyment.

A Peek into Saban’s Payout and Alabama Season Details

Nick Saban, the HC for Tide holds the top spot as the highest-paid college football coach per USA Today. His total compensation for the 2023-2024 season was $11,407,000. The list compiled in Oct. 2023 includes a maximum bonus of $1,100,000 and his school buyout is expected to be a substantial $44,800,000 as of December 1, 2023.

Alabama under Saban’s guidance has had a strong season until now. The team is ranked 11th in the NCAA rankings and currently leads the SEC-West division. They suffered a double-digit 24-34 upset in a matchup against Texas Longhorns. They have played at an average scoring rate of 30.1 points per game, accumulating a total of 211 points and 24 touchdowns per ESPN.

