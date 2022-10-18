Peyton Manning-Trevor Lawrence Chargers Connection Stems From a ‘Too Good To Be True’ Co-incidence

Trevor Lawrence’s numbers after 10 on-road games are awfully similar to the stats of Peyton Manning.

Peyton Manning is one of the finest quarterbacks to ever grace the game. After all, being recognized as the league’s most valuable player on 5 occasions is not something many quarterbacks can boast about.

Manning started off his career with the Colts in 1998 and stayed with them till 2011. During his stint with the Indianapolis-based franchise, Manning won one Super Bowl title.

In 2012, he went to the Denver Broncos and stayed there till 2015. In his last season in the NFL, Manning won another Super Bowl title.

Moreover, the man has kept himself relevant even after retirement through the ‘ManningCast’ and of course, his fantastic business investments. However, his journey to the top wasn’t as smooth as many might think.

Peyton Manning & Trevor Lawrence Have Incredible Similar On Road Numbers Until Game 10

When Peyton started off in the NFL, he lost his first 9 games on the road. Finally, he was able to win his first in week 3 of his second season. The special win came against the Chargers and post that, Manning just kept climbing up the ladder of greatness.

However, there is one more quarterback who also lost his first 9 road games, and won his first in his second season, that too in week 3 and that too against the Chargers. The quarterback we are talking about is Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence.

While this sounds too good to be true, it is actually 100% correct. Young Lawrence’s on road stats are awfully similar to that of Manning. However, it would be a sin if we start comparing the two athletes at this point.

Manning is a legend of the game and while Lawrence has great potential, he still has a very long way to go and a lot to prove on the highest level.

As far as the current season is concerned, Lawrence’s team has had a tough start. They lost their first game against the Commanders which they should have won. Then they made a thumping comeback against the Colts and the Chargers, and after that, they have lost three in a row.

Lawrence’s numbers haven’t been completely terrible this season but he needs to step up if he wants his team to be recognized as tough competitors.

