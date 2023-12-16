Over Three Decades Ago, Seemingly Cocky Deion Sanders Had Taken the High Road After Getting Grilled for Wearing No. 30 for the Yankees

Mar 1990; Vero Beach, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Yankees outfielder DEION SANDERS in spring training action against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 1990 season at Dodgertown. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Did you know that Deion Sanders sparked an intense controversy by donning jersey No. 30 for the Yankees in 1989? It was a move that did not make many New York Yankees veterans happy.

While at Florida State, Sanders wore No. 2 in both football and baseball. Before joining the Yankees, he retained the number while playing in the team’s farm system. However, Wayne Tolleson held the same number for the parent club.

Deion Sanders initially received No. 71 during spring training, but he was not satisfied with it. He wished to seek a single-digit number through his attorney, Eugene Parker. Unfortunately, the lowest number available was No. 30, worn for 13 years by second baseman Willie Randolph. He opted for a change in 1988, joining the Los Angeles Dodgers after becoming a free agent.

When Sanders donned the No. 30 jersey during a Saturday workout session, it stirred strong emotions among some New York Yankees veterans. Reacting to their dissatisfaction, Deion Sanders promptly changed the number to No. 44 mid-session. At the time, Reggie Jackson was the last active player to wear this number, and Coach John Stearns had it on at that point. After changing his number, Prime said,

“I had always worn No. 2, and I was having trouble adjusting to No. 71. I know who wore No. 30 for the Yankees, and when they told me that they were thinking about retiring it, I understood. Otherwise, I hadn’t thought about it.” per Sun-Sentinel.

Deion was navigating his shift to the NFL, and being aware he couldn’t wear No. 2, he expressed openness to opting for No. 22. For Primetime, the number ‘2’ was important, even if it came once or twice.

George Steinbrenner Details Deion Sanders’ Locker Room Number Scuffle

The Yankees’ late owner, George Steinbrenner, once revealed that over Deion Sanders’ locker, No. 71 was initially covered with No. 30. By the end of that day’s workout, No. 30 was crossed out and No. 44 was put up on the other side. Steinbrenner acknowledged the mishap and agreed that Willie’s number should not be worn again due to its significance in the Yankees’ tradition. He said,

“I told them to change it, and Sanders was very understanding about it. I think he has probably gotten a bad rap sometimes because he is cocky. We know what kind of athlete he is. We have him in camp to see what kind of baseball player he can be.”

The same year, Sanders achieved a unique feat when he hit a home run and scored an NFL touchdown in the same week—an unprecedented accomplishment. He stands as the sole individual to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series, solidifying his status as a remarkable multi-sport athlete.

Deion Sanders has proven his coaching prowess in his new role as “Coach Prime.” He has guided Jackson State to an undefeated regular season and secured two appearances in the Celebration Bowl. Now, as the head coach at Colorado, a program often considered among the weakest in Power Five football, he swiftly transformed the perception of the Buffaloes in just one season.