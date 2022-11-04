Pete Davidson or Rob Gronkowski; Odds For Gisele Bundchen’s Next Possible Boyfriend Released

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were among the most influential and will-renowned celebrity couples around the world. After all, there aren’t many couples that comprise of a $400 million worth supermodel wife and a $250 million football legend.

However, after 13 glorious year of marriage, the couple decided to part ways. Although both the stars claimed that they parted ways on a positive note, the world is aware of the fact that things really went awry between the two stars and reconciliation attempts failed which eventually forced them to take separate paths.

Innumerable people speculated that Gisele’s unhappiness with Tom un-retiring ahead of the 2022 season was the main reason behind the feud. However, sources close to the couple had revealed that Brady’s football decisions had nothing to do with what was going on between him and Gisele.

Nevertheless, the two stars took to social media to announce that they will continue to shower love on their wonderful kids and will keep sharing a healthy bond with one another.

Pete Davidson Named Most Likely Celeb To Date Gisele Bundchen

As soon as Tom and Gisele’s divorce was finalized, speculations regarding whom they will date next started flooding social media. Odds were released regarding which celebrity Brady will date next.

Taylor Swift was named the most likely celebrity to date Brady, while stars like Kim Kardashian and even Zach Wilson’s mother made the list. As far as Gisele is concerned, BetOnline came up with a bunch of male celeb names with varying odds who might date the supermodel.

Pete Davidson, who recently broke up with Kim Kardashian was named the most likely celeb to date Gisele. Aquaman star Jason Momoa and Leonardo DiCaprio also featured on the list. While Pete’s odds were placed at +1200, for Jason and Leo, the odds were +1800 and +2000, respectively.

What really left innumerable netizens in disbelief was Brady’s good friend Rob Gronkowski’s name on the list. It goes without saying that the chances of Rob dating Gisele are extremely low. The odds of Rob and Gisele dating are as high as +6900.

