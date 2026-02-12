Kristin Juszczyk Stands With Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye After Patriots’ Super Bowl Loss

After the Patriots fell 29–13 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 11, Ann Michael took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message reflecting on the season and expressing gratitude despite the disappointing ending.

Alongside her message, Ann Michael shared several snaps from Super Bowl weekend, including an especially touching photo of her and Drake sharing a kiss on the field after the game. The image captured the couple’s bond in the aftermath of a tough loss and quickly resonated with fans.

She also posted photos with other Patriots WAGs, as well as outfit shots featuring her bedazzled jeans and a custom Patriots jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the designer and wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Her post quickly drew support from fans, fellow WAGs, and friends across the NFL community. Kristin also commented with encouragement: “Just the beginning for you two!”

Influencer and Boston native Brianna LaPaglia was among those who showed love in the comments, sharing three red hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Michael Maye (@annmichaelhmaye)

On the field, Maye and the Patriots struggled to find their rhythm against Seattle’s relentless defense. Despite a strong start to the season and a remarkable playoff run, New England was unable to overcome the Seahawks’ pressure, ultimately falling 29–13.

Still, many fans viewed the loss as part of a larger story, one of a young quarterback leading his team to the biggest stage early in his career.

Drake and Ann Michael’s journey has become one of the NFL’s most beloved love stories. The pair are middle school sweethearts who later attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill together. After Drake was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he capped off his rookie season by proposing. The two tied the knot in June 2025.

In the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, fans on social media began referring to them as the “King and Queen of the North,” a nickname that reflects their growing popularity in New England and beyond.

“Getting married is one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life,” Drake told reporters in February 2026. “Good things happen when you get married, and I think that’s the case so far in my life.”

Beyond her role as an NFL spouse, Ann Michael has built her own impressive platform. With more than 500,000 followers on TikTok, she shares crafting projects, game-day outfits, and, most notably, her baking creations.

Her viral recipes and kitchen skills even earned her an NBC Sports Boston series, Beyond Bakemas, where she showcases her sweetest treats.

“She’s got her own little journey that’s been awesome,” Drake said during a January 2026 press conference. “Being herself, that’s the best thing about her and what I love her for.”