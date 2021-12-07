“Mac Jones completed two of three passes, Tom Brady would’ve owned this game”: Skip Bayless destroys Patriots QB after rush heavy game vs. Bills on MNF

Mac Jones played in probably the most bizarre game of his career after attempting only three passes, something Skip Bayless feels Tom Brady would have been much better at.

The Patriots (9-4) entered this MNF battle against the Buffalo Bills (7-5) with a lot on the line. The Patriots held the #1 seed in the AFC and the AFC East, but a loss would have dropped them in both categories. Of course, a loss wouldn’t have destroyed the Patriots as they face a rematch with Buffalo in week 15, but it would have definitely put them at a disadvantage.

Faced with extreme weather conditions (intense wind and some snow as well), the Patriots executed a simple but effective gameplan centered around running the ball. In fact, they ran the ball 46 times, and they only attempted three passes on the night. It was a brilliant piece of coaching from Bill Belichick as even though the Bills knew the Pats were going to run the ball, they simply couldn’t stop it.

Also Read: “Jonnu Smith with the circus grab!”: Mac Jones’ first pass of the day is a wild one as Patriots TE hauls in impressive catch on MNF

Skip Bayless finds a way to compare Mac Jones to Tom Brady

If you know anything about Skip Bayless, you definitely know that he’s a huge Tom Brady supporter. Skip will go to the ends of the Earth to defend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, and he’ll even find ways to insert him into conversations that have nothing to do about Brady.

Case and point, today’s game. Mac Jones finished tonight passing the ball 2/3 times for 19 yards. Of course, that’s by no means an impressive performance, but Jones understood that the gameplan wasn’t going to be centered around the passing game tonight, and so he simply fulfilled his role. However, Skip Bayless still found a way to roast him:

Mac Jones completed two of three passes tonight. One was a screen. The other was an amazing one-hand catch on a wind-blown overthrow. When Brady was a first-year starter, he would’ve owned this game, as he did the driving-snow playoff victory over the Raiders. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 7, 2021

Whether rookie Tom Brady would have had a better game against Buffalo is definitely some heavy speculation, but it’s speculation that you can expect from an analyst like Skip Bayless who heavily favors certain players (Michael Jordan, Tom Brady).

The Pats took hom a dub to extend their NFL best winning streak to seven games. They now get to rest up, entering their bye week, before their next game against the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills will face off against Tom Brady next week in another big matchup.

Also Read: “Mac Jones was the first quarterback I haven’t talked to”: Peyton Manning was rejected by New England Patriots PR to interview Mac Jones ahead of MNF game vs. Bills