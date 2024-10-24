Oz the Mentalist Bewitches Joe Burrow With the Same Trick He Used on Josh Allen

The Cincinnati Bengals’ facility was abuzz with an air of excitement as Oz the Mentalist paid a visit. As usual, the mindreader had some incredible tricks up his sleeve for the athletes and this time, Joe Burrow was his main subject!

Oz Pearlman had one intriguing question for the Bengals locker room, “What if I could look a QB in the eyes and tell you exactly who they’re gonna throw the ball to next?” He asked all the wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends in the room to stand up. Then, he requested Burrow to take a look at his teammates.

What followed next was simply baffling. Oz wrote the name of Cincinnati WR Trenton Irwin on his whiteboard and showed it to the camera. Next, Burrow was asked to throw the football to the teammate of his choice, and as predicted by the mindreader, the quarterback threw it right to Irwin.

Oz repeated the drill a second time to rule out the possibility of “luck” and wrote the name of Andrei Iosivas on his whiteboard. Burrow was asked to throw the ball once again and the mentalist was right in his prediction for the second time as well. While these two guesses were impressive enough, it was his third prediction that made the locker room go crazy.

Oz asked Burrow to visualize himself in the field and to think of the play he’d make. Continuing the drill, the mentalist scribbled something and asked the signal-caller to demonstrate. Burrow fake threw the football to WR Ja’Marr Chase before actually throwing it to TE Tanner Hudson. And yes, that’s exactly what Oz had written on his whiteboard!

While Oz’s mind-reading tricks had the athletes stunned with Burrow even shaking his head in bewilderment, the QB isn’t the first quarterback to have been bewitched by the mentalist.

Josh Allen was mystified by Oz the Mentalist

Last month, it was the Buffalo Bills who experienced the Emmy winner’s mind-blowing tricks. Oz paid a visit to the team’s facilities and had the athletes spellbound in no time through his enthralling mind games.

Using Josh Allen as his subject, Oz once again showcased his pinpoint accuracy by asking the quarterback to throw the ball to anyone in the room. On the first throw, the quarterback chose TE Dawson Knox and DE Gregory Rousseau next. Both times, the names were correctly predicted by the mentalist.

While Oz’s accuracy is well established at this point, it was what he did after Allen’s third throw that left everyone speechless. Connor McGovern, received the football from Allen and was asked an atypical question by the mind reader, his ATM pin code!

Oz asked the offensive lineman to think about the first number of his code, which not even McGovern’s wife knows. After correctly predicting it to be an eight, he went on to predict the entire code which was 8850. Interestingly, the mentalist went back to Knox and Rousseau, asking them for their jersey numbers.

When the numbers were revealed to be 88 and 50, perfectly forming the guard’s ATM pin code, the athletes erupted in a hubbub of noise. As for the McGovern, the athlete must’ve had to change his code right after reaching home!