Packers Fans Thank “Teared Up” Jerry Jones as Micah Parsons’ Mural Goes Viral

Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) reacts in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Last year, Philadelphia Eagles fans displayed “Thank you, Giants” placards at the Lincoln Financial Field after successfully trading for Saquon Barkley. The move worked wonders for Philly as Barkley posted 363 carries for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 games, leading to their first Super Bowl win after 2018.

If early signs are of any indication, Packers fans are now sharing similar thoughts about the Cowboys and their owner, Jerry Jones. During the Packers vs. Commanders battle, Amazon Prime cameras captured a mural featuring Micah Parsons in Packers gear, Jerry Jones with a tear rolling down his face, and a note reading: “Thanks, Jerry.”

Packers fans are very happy to have Micah Parsons 👀 pic.twitter.com/ImOdeezBRm — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 12, 2025

The image went viral, with some fans dubbing it “Jerry’s world” and blaming him for the surprising trade. Similar to the Giants’ last season, the Cowboys started on a disappointing note, losing to the Eagles 24-20, their first game after Micah’s exit.

The major reason Parsons landed in Green Bay was Jerry’s refusal to negotiate with his agent. Additionally, his unwillingness to go beyond a $40 million per year deal, coupled with the Packers’ $47 million per year offer, sealed the move in quick time.

Additionally, the Cowboys’ playoff struggles and the Packers’ rise as a formidable contender in the tough NFC North due to Jordan Love also played key roles in bringing Parsons to Green Bay.

“These guys embraced me,” Parsons said of his new team after the Packers downed the Lions 27-13 in Week 1. “They believe in my talents, they believed in me, and I’m just going to give these guys everything I have because I know what’s at stake. I know what they gave up for me to be here, and I’m going to do what it takes for us to win,” he added.

Notably, more Packers fans displayed artwork celebrating Parsons, giving him the same kind of welcome Barkley received in Philadelphia. They also shared why he deserves the #1 jersey.

"Now, you're one of us." The Packers faithful welcome their new No. 1, Micah Parsons 🧀 pic.twitter.com/RcT4JxfIh0 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 11, 2025

On the other hand, Cowboys superfan and analyst Skip Bayless said the Commanders are getting “blown out by Micah mania,” after predicting that Parsons would record “double-digit sacks” against them.

Parsons had 30 solo tackles, 13 assists, and 12.0 sacks in 13 games in 2024. He was selected for his fourth Pro Bowl. If he can further strengthen a Packers defense that allowed just 19.9 points per game (6th in the league) and 99.4 rushing yards per game (7th) last season, it will boost Green Bay’s hopes of winning its first Super Bowl since 2011.

However, the important question remains unanswered: can Micah do for the Packers what Saquon did for the Eagles last year?