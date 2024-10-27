Fact Check: Have Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady Ever Failed a Drug Test? Debunking the Rumors

Claim: Rumors online allege that both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes failed drug tests at some point in their careers, implying the use of performance-enhancing substances to maintain their success. Supposedly, the NFL penalized both quarterbacks, with claims that Mahomes tested positive at halftime of Super Bowl 57 last year.

Brady’s connection to these rumors stems from his strict diet and close association with trainer Alex Guerrero, while Mahomes’ involvement arises from his rapid success in a short time.

NFL conducts random drug tests to ensure the standards of the league as their stance against doping. Every year a few players fail the test, with defensive Linemen and Linebackers the most common offenders. So, if either of these QBs were subject to a random drug test, it wouldn’t be shocking. However, claims of Mahomes and Brady failing these tests are far-fetched.

Verdict: No, neither Brady nor Mahomes violated the NFL’s drug policy. The information circulating on social media was false.

Furthermore, the Patriots had a system during the later years of TB12’s career to ensure no one failed the test, including the star quarterback. The Pats tested their players independently for PEDs. They tested the players’ supplements, staying proactive and ahead of the curve.

As for Patrick, he was never tested for drugs. So, how did these claims that Mahomes and Brady violated the anti-drug policy come into existence?

Social media post led to false Mahomes claim

As reported by USA Today, a Facebook post surfaced last year declaring the two-time MVP guilty of breaching the NFL’s drug policy. The post claimed the league is considering an inquiry into Mahomes’ alleged drug use at halftime during Super Bowl 57 and might even strip the Chiefs of their win.

The now-deleted post stated:

“BREAKING: Chiefs Super Bowl legitimacy put on hold as NFL plans to launch an investigation on possible PED use by Patrick Mahomes during halftime. Sources confirm his rapid postgame drug test came back POSITIVE and if guilty the Chiefs could be stripped of the win.”

The post quickly gained traction as gullible fans began sharing the hoax as if it were genuine news. However, it turned out to be entirely false—Patrick Mahomes hadn’t even been selected for a random drug test. The rumor originally surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) from a satirical account and had no basis in fact.

The X account, known as Simon Charles, frequently shares jokes and hoax posts about athletes. Last year, they managed to trick people once again.

Rumors about Brady’s alleged PED use originated from speculative comments by Bill Simmons, founder of The Bill Simmons Podcast and The Ringer. The sportswriter questioned Brady’s elite performance at age 44, suggesting he might be using performance-enhancing drugs similar to Barry Bonds.

Simmons’ suspicions were fueled after Julian Edelman, Brady’s former teammate, was suspended for PED use in 2019. The sportswriter wanted the media to throw more light or show scrutiny on TB12’s diet and methods and wanted them to question Alex Guerrero and dig up information about him.

However, these claims turned out to be what they initially were: rumors and speculation, nothing more.