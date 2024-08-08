Packers Star Jordan Love Reflects On His Future Rivalry With Caleb Williams and the Bears

One of the most anticipated moments this year will be when Jordan Love takes on Caleb Williams in what can be a battle between two potential flagbearers of the NFL. Love clearly has the upper hand due to his full-season experience, so in order to level the playing field, the Packers QB had some words of wisdom for the rookie to make the fixture competitive.

Despite being rivals, Jordan Love couldn’t hesitate to compliment Caleb’s playmaking skills and admitted that he loves the way the Bears QB plays. As far as bits of advice are concerned, Love asked Caleb to be himself and not let the expectations weigh in on him.

Considering the hype around Caleb Williams over the last six months, it’s natural to get bogged down by it. But Jordan urged the QB to remember that it is his rookie season. So he asked Caleb to take things one day at a time and trust the process.

“He’s a phenomenal playmaker. I love the way he plays, so I think him just be himself. You know, it’s his rookie year. There’s going to be a lot of growing. He’s got to do, but just be himself and take it one day at a time.”

Post his TED talk for Caleb, Jordan let his Packers blood rise as he then went on to cheekily obliterate the Bears’ status as Packers’ rivals.

Jordan Love Agrees That The Bears-Packers Game Isn’t A Rivalry Anymore

In his latest appearance on the “Up & Adams” Show, Jordan Love was asked to share his favourite rivalry in the NFL. Unsurprisingly, he named the Bears-Packers duel as his favourite rivalry for its history, significance and what it means to him as a Packers player.

“The history goes back with that rivalry and just, you know, we always put up the the wins like going all the back to from the rivalry started. So it’s definitely a lot of history and like it’s one of those games you gotta wake up and get ready for because it’s not an easy game.”

But after hyping up the game, Jordan pushed the dagger by slyly agreeing with host Kay Adams that the match between the teams isn’t a rivalry anymore. “It’s not really a rivalry though as of late…?” asked Kay. In reply, the Packers QB cheekily agreed that those were her words, not mine. “You said it, not me,” blushed Love.

While Jordan is definitely being cocky here, an 18-2 record in the last 10 years against your arch-rivals is hard not to gloat about. On the flip side, this new roster of Bears has a lot of potential on paper. Moreover, if Caleb takes Jordan’s tips to make this game competitive, the Packers will have a big challenge ahead of them this season.