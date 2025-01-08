“Paid for Ours… So I Paid It Forward”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mother, Randi, Shares How a Stranger at Starbucks Made Her Tuesday Morning Wholesome

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, just proved that nothing spreads faster than kindness. She has always been an internet favorite due to her candid social media updates. Whether talking about the Mahomes family or sharing the cutest thing she came across, Randi has always kept it real. Her latest post, however, is probably the most wholesome update from her in a while.

Advertisement

Randi revealed in an “X” post that during her visit to a Starbucks on a Tuesday morning, a kind Samaritan, whose car was ahead of hers in the drive-through, graciously paid for her order.

Being the wholesome person she is, Randi decided to pay it forward by covering the bill for the car behind her. And, based on her “X” post, Randi seemed thrilled with the chain of events — something she saw as a positive note to start her day.

“Shoutout to the person in the car in front of me this morning at Starbucks who paid for ours..so I paid it forward and it started my day with a Win!! Happy Tuesday,” posted Randi Mahomes.

Shoutout to the person in the car in front of me this morning at Starbucks who paid for ours..so i paid it forward and it started my day with a Win!! Happy Tuesday — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) January 8, 2025

Unsurprisingly, netizens were smitten by Randi’s gesture, and they praised her for it. A few also agreed with Mama Mahomes, saying the chain of events would certainly be a positive way to start anyone’s day.

Great way to kick off your day!!!❤️❤️❤️ — KCGIRL 1 (@MelissaHaupt7) January 8, 2025

❤️ God is good!! — $ (@King29Beat) January 8, 2025

Nice — jimmy collins (@jimmyco29955308) January 8, 2025

Despite appreciating Randi Mahomes for her story, a few netizens hilariously revealed that picking up strangers’ bills can sometimes burn a hole in your pocket.

One “X” user revealed that in order to make a stranger’s day once, the user unfortunately ended up paying for the entire breakfast spread that the stranger was going to order.

The user sheepishly admitted that this caused quite a strain on their wallet. Another user, meanwhile, had a solution for this problem. The user revealed that they would shamelessly ask the stranger the order size before extending a kind gesture towards them.

I thought I was cool and did that once.

The car behind was picking up breakfast for the office.

Expensive gesture on my part — Steve Cashman (@gohawks99) January 8, 2025

I love it when that happens. I love it so much that I started out every once in a while.. is it bad though that I ask what they ordered (the cost) before I agreed to pay for it? lol — Nathalie Layman (@natd_leroux) January 8, 2025

While a few may see the netizens’ admissions as embarrassing, it’s understandable on their part as well, because not everyone is as rich as Randi Mahomes. But at the same time, why selflessly pay for someone else if you can’t afford it?