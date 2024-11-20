Panthers Legend Requests Ben Johnson to “Stop Stealing” His “Hook-and-Ladder” Play for the Lions

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches a replay against Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the NFL were a checkers game, the Detroit Lions would be playing chess. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson stretches the boundaries of play-calling brilliance whenever possible. In Week 11, it was a hook-and-ladder to wide receiver Jameson Williams. Back in Week 3, another hook-and-ladder resulted in a key touchdown right before halftime.

This hook-and-ladder from the Lions is so satisfying to watch pic.twitter.com/MkcPnwHD3g — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 22, 2024

Those instances were far from the first time Johnson had gone deep into his playbook. However, former tight end Greg Olsen believes that Johnson’s game-changing hook-and-ladder plays weren’t entirely original. During an appearance on the Carolina Panthers’ “Cart Talk” segment, he quipped that Johnson’s now infamous calls were originally designed for his middle school team.

“I have this really good kid… he’s our right tackle… we wanted to give him a shovel pass; a hook-and-ladder… we practice this for a week or two, and the Lions run it in the game… [I’m] on the production call with Ben Johnson. I’m like, ‘Ben, you gotta stop stealing my plays. All these kids on my team think that I’m stealing from you’… Him and Dan Campbell thought it was so funny.”

The play Olsen referenced took place in Detroit’s Week 6 demolition of the Dallas Cowboys. Late in the third quarter, the Lions gave right tackle Penei Sewell an opportunity to score on a hook-and-ladder.

Penei Sewell. We are all witnesses. pic.twitter.com/AVgP4gyQpB — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) October 13, 2024

Unfortunately, the play didn’t count because of an ineligible man downfield penalty on Sewell.

Greg Olsen believes Detroit is the NFC’s best team

After discussing the ‘stolen’ play, Olsen sang the Lions’ praises. He had called them the NFC’s top Super Bowl contender in early November, and reiterated his belief in them during the golf cart ride.

“The confidence is so high; [their] margin for error is so big. Nothing gets the sideline upset. Nothing gets the guys panicked. [They] can get out to a slow start [or a] fast start… they’re just [different].”

Detroit has the production to back Olsen’s claim. They’re the conference’s only one-loss team (9-1) and have a plus-159 point differential. That amount is nearly double the NFC’s second-best point differential (Philadelphia Eagles: plus-80). The Buffalo Bills (plus-106) are the only other franchise to outscore their opponents by triple-digits through Week 11.

The Lions are carrying a league-best eight-game winning streak into a Week 12 road matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Detroit is favored to beat Indy by 7.5 points on FanDuel Sportsbook.