Greg Olsen Picks Jared Goff as NFL MVP Over “Flashy” Lamar Jackson & Explains His Bold Take

FOX Sports analyst Greg Olsen knows what’s good football. He played a lot of it over his 14-year career, earning three Pro Bowl nods during his time with the Carolina Panthers. He has seen a lot of it since sliding into the broadcast booth.

And through eight weeks of the 2024 NFL campaign, he knows who should be the league MVP. But it’s probably not who you’re thinking.

On Friday’s episode of The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Olsen claimed Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff should win MVP honors if the season ended today:

“Jared Goff is the MVP. He has been incredible. His efficiency, his production… he’s kind of having a Brock Purdy year of last year, where I don’t know if people give him the credit compared to some of the other maybe flashy guys. Josh Allen, [Patrick] Mahomes, Lamar [Jackson]… but then, when you look at it?… everything he does [is through the roof].”

He believes Detroit’s standing as the “best team in the NFC” aids Goff’s case, even though he doesn’t have the stereotypical splash plays associated with the award’s typical winners.

Allen is the consensus MVP favorite at the moment, followed by Jackson and Mahomes. Goff is the NFC leader in the hierarchy, sitting just outside the Olympic podium in fourth place. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Washington Commanders signal-caller Jayden Daniels round out the top five, depending on your preferred sportsbook.

Olsen describes why Lions are NFC’s top contender

Olsen didn’t witness Detroit’s shellacking of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 but was on hand for their comeback victory over the then-unbeaten Minnesota Vikings one Sunday later.

That afternoon, he saw all he needed to see to feel confident about the Lions being their conference’s biggest Super Bowl threat.

“Right now, as things stand, [the NFC] goes through Detroit… they beat Minnesota on the road. Fell down early… kinda got themselves in a little bit of a hole, then their offense just explodes, and they go bananas.”

The Lions have the offensive firepower to outscore anyone. But they need a defensive addition to really solidify themselves after losing edge defender Aidan Hutchinson for the season against the Cowboys. If Detroit acquires a pass rusher to fill his void, they’ll be extremely confident the rest of the way.

This week, the Lions (6-1) play another key divisional matchup. They’re facing the Green Bay Packers (6-2) in “America’s Game of the Week” on FOX at 4:25 p.m. E.T. A victory would give Detroit an additional leg up in the chase for the NFC’s top seed. A loss, though, would drop them into second place behind the rival Packers.