Tom Brady Dating Jeffree Star?: Beauty Guru Finally Breaks Silence on Brady Dating Rumors

Tom Brady is one of the biggest stars the world has ever seen. For as many as 23 seasons, Tom gave his absolute best on the field and eventually ended up winning 7 Super Bowl titles which is actually more than any single franchise in the history of the competition.

While Tom had announced his first retirement last year after staying active for 22 seasons, he decided to un-retire in a matter of weeks. This actually turned out to be a disastrous step for Tom as absolutely nothing went his way once he came back.

His marriage with Gisele Bundchen came to an end, his FTX investment went down the drain, and his numbers during the 2022 season were nowhere near as good as he would have wanted them to be.

While he was able to make a comeback in the second half of the season, Brady’s unit was absolutely annihilated in the Wildcard Playoff clash by the Cowboys. Still, it felt like Tom will continue for at least one more season before finally calling it quits. However, Tom being Tom, surprised his fans once again a couple of weeks ago by suddenly sharing a retirement message.

Tom Brady is not dating Jeffree Star

Along with all this, rumors regarding who will be Tom’s next girlfriend also went crazy viral after his marriage with Gisele ended. Many linked him with Slovakian model Veronika Rajek who had expressed her love for the QB after witnessing a Bucs vs Saints game last year in December.

However, given that Rajek is already married and is not looking for a partner, many believe that there is no truth to Brady-Rajek dating reports. As it turns out, fans have now resorted to linking Brady with another famous personality.

This is not my fault… Repeat: This is not my fault 😂

I’ve never met Tom, but congratulations on retirement! 👀 Wyoming is a good place to retire. https://t.co/aHYJJIspcW — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 1, 2023

A few days ago, renowned fashion and beauty guru Jeffree Star had claimed that he has a new NFL boo. As soon as his statement went viral, fans started linking him with Tom Brady. Finally, reacting to all the dating rumors, Jeffree took to Twitter and re-shared Brady’s retirement video with the caption, “This is not my fault, Repeat: This is not my fault.”

“I’ve never met Tom, but congratulations on retirement,” he added. This suggests that much like Brady-Rajek dating rumors, there might be no truth to the Brady-Star dating rumors as well.

