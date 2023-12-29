“They Have to Prove It”: Last Detroit Superstar Barry Sanders, Who Left in Infamy, Reveals How Lions Will Handle Success

Barry Sanders recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, where he delved into the historic season for the Detroit Lions. Sanders is one of the greatest players to grace the field donning a Lions jersey and is also considered one of the biggest stars from Detroit in decades. In the interview, co-host A.J. Hawk asked Sanders about his perspective on how his former team can now handle success, as the fans will now expect more and more wins.

Barry shared insights on expectations, emphasizing that players should always strive for success. He praised Dan Campbell for instilling a winning attitude in the players urging them to aim for victory even in seemingly impossible situations. The Hall of Famer then highlighted the competitiveness of the league, emphasizing that every player faces constant challenges to prove their mettle. In his view, staying on one’s toes is crucial, as everyone is out to test your abilities and prove you wrong.

“This is a competitive league. Whenever you are on top, people are gunning for you. People wanna know how legitimate are you and I think this team has to prove that this weekend but it’s certainly a mindset that you take into every practice and every game,” Sanders said. “But it’s something that you have to expect and anticipate because that’s why you play and that’s how you become successful.”

Sanders spent an entire decade with the Lions and went on to win the MVP as a running back, which is quite unordinary in today’s day and age. He was also quite the craftsman when it came to running the ball. So, when Barry Sanders speaks, you listen.

His exit from the team at the peak of his powers came as a shock for everyone in football and in the city that revered him. His early exit remains one of the biggest mysteries in the NFL history books. Over two decades later, Sanders finally cleared the air in a documentary by Amazon.

He cited dwindling passion and lack of Lion’s challenge for Lombardy as the reason behind his exit. The fire that kept him in the game burned out and there was nothing to play for. Barry said,

“For me, just that thing that drove me to play, which is that passion, just wasn’t there. There was nothing really left to play for. I didn’t see us as any kind of a serious Super Bowl contender,” as per CBS Sports.

Despite all the historic seasons and a wave of optimism around the team, the Lions have the ghost of their past hanging over their heads as one of the least successful franchises of recent times takes on some of the biggest names in football in the present-day NFL.

Barry Sanders’ Former Face a Tall Task in Playoffs

A wave of expectations and optimism has swept through the city of Detroit as the Lions under Campbell’s leadership achieved a milestone that had eluded them for decades. They not only secured a playoff spot after a crucial victory over the Vikings in match week 16 but also clinched the top spot in the NFC North division with an impressive 11-4 record.

The triumph against the defending champions, the Chiefs, not only gave the fans a reason to believe but also served as promising signs of things to come. Currently positioned as the 3rd seed in the NFC, they hold a 5% chance of securing the top spot. However, despite sharing the same record as the 49ers, the San Francisco side edges ahead in conference records and tiebreakers. Their upcoming game against the Cowboys holds significant implications in determining the 2nd seed behind the Niners, as highlighted by Lions Wire.

To claim the top seed, the Lions must outperform both the Eagles and San Francisco in remaining games. In the event of an identical record, the 49ers would maintain their top-seed status due to their superior conference record. However, a victory over Dallas could propel the Lions into 2nd seed surpassing the Philly in the process.

At present, the Lions are slated to face the Rams in playoffs, although this matchup could be subject to change depending on the final standings. In terms of form, the Rams pose a formidable challenge, especially with the return of their former QB Matt Stafford. The SB-winning QB spent 12 seasons in Steel City before embarking on a new chapter in L.A. where he clinched a SB victory in his inaugural year. The Rams with their wealth of experience know how to navigate the challenges of postseason play.

In contrast, the Lions carry the weight of an abysmal postseason record, having secured only one playoff victory in over 3 decades. As they prepare to welcome back Stafford, the Lions find themselves up against a team with a proven track record of getting the job done in crucial moments.