Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Meticulous Parenting Style Takes a Flawed Turn With Son Bronze

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany recently wrapped up their European adventure and returned home with their two kids. But it seems they’ve brought back more than just souvenirs and memories. The soon-to-be mother of three took to Instagram with a relatable parenting dilemma involving their 20-month-old son, Bronze.

Advertisement

“Alright mamas or professionals,” Brittany called out in her Instagram Story. She then spilled the beans on a vacation habit they’re struggling to break.

To keep Bronze calm in public, Patrick and Brittany turned to the age-old parenting trick of letting him watch a show during meals. Their reasoning is that Bronze isn’t the best eater and tends to throw ‘huge, huge fits’ when it’s time to eat his food.

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ power couple didn’t want to deal with restaurant meltdowns while touring Europe, so they turned to the trusty TV distraction.

“Well now have been trying to break this now that we are home but he legit will not eat a single thing unless he gets a show and then if he does will eat anything.” She added in her story.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany’s Parenting Style Takes a Unique Turn With Son Bronze, She Shares On Her IG Story pic.twitter.com/OPd3N4m5Yw — Yagya Bhargava ★ (@The_YB_Vibe) July 29, 2024

Brittany Mahomes reached out to her followers for advice on breaking this habit, as she must have tried a lot of things and seemed desperate for a solution.

The former soccer player quickly realized she wasn’t alone in this parenting task and even posted a follow-up message of solidarity to other moms facing similar challenges.

Fellow mothers and fans have interesting suggestions for Brittany

Brittany Mahomes’ followers wasted no time offering a variety of solutions to her mealtime dilemma. Some suggested a laid-back approach, advising her to let Bronze watch his shows during meals and “do what [she needs] to keep…sane.” Others chimed in with the classic parenting mantra, “pick your battles.”

But it wasn’t all about giving in. Some followers proposed more hands-on strategies. Going “cold turkey” was one bold suggestion, while others recommended “changing the entertainment” to less screen-focused options like flash cards or toy trucks. One clever idea involved putting something less enticing on TV, like the news, possibly something that Bronze would not exactly find thrilling.

Brittany definitely found comfort in the supportive messages from fellow moms and professionals amidst the flood of advice. Arguably, the reassuring words might have helped ease her guilt and made her feel better about the situation.

Brittany Mahomes even appreciated the suggestions that came her way and thanked the fans!! pic.twitter.com/mR4W9fB8cX — Yagya Bhargava ★ (@The_YB_Vibe) July 29, 2024

Brittany’s not dismissing any of the advice she’s received. She plans to consider all suggestions over the coming weeks. “A lot of you said to try to wean it off, which I’m obviously going to try. That’s a great idea. I will keep you updated on things that work if I can break it!,” she added.

While it’s unclear which approach the Mahomes family will tackle first, they’ve certainly got a playbook full of options to try. Now as Patrick Mahomes focuses on training camp, Brittany’s got her own game plan to execute at home.