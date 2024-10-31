Patrick, Brittany Mahomes Finally Explain What Happened When Their Son Bronze Was Rushed to the Hospital for a Serious Allergic Reaction

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) and his wife Brittany Mahomes (left) check their phone during the second half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Just a year ago, the Mahomes family faced a health scare when they had to rush their one-year-old son, Bronze, to the ER. While Patrick and Brittany later confirmed that everything was back to normal, it wasn’t quite clear what actually went down. The couple’s support initiative video for ’15 and FARE’ finally gave us that backstory.

Mahomes‘ ’15 and Mahomies Foundation’ has joined hands with FARE for this initiative to raise awareness about food allergies in the Kansas City region. While Brittany and Patrick are dedicated to supporting good causes in their area, this endeavor is particularly meaningful to them. This is especially true since their son, Bronze, became a victim of extreme food allergies.

In the support initiative video for ’15 and FARE,’ Brittany shared that they learned the hard way that their 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, was diagnosed with allergies to peanuts, milk, and eggs. She definitely didn’t want to repeat the same mistake with Bronze.

So, the mother of two began introducing new, unfamiliar foods that Bronze hadn’t eaten. This could have easily helped identify any allergens in the food. But on the very first day with nuts, things went south.

“With Bronze, I was doing early introduction,” Brittany recalled. “Just with the history of Sterling having allergies, I was trying out different things with Bronze and it was our first day with nuts.”

She further detailed that she had added the nut powder to Bronze’s milk bottle. About half an hour later, this had caused an allergic reaction. Describing it as “one of the scariest moments” of her life, Brittany shared that the baby became irritable and his skin had broken into hives and welts.

“And so he took his bottle and then within 30 or so minutes he became very irritable, very fussy. I took his diaper off and it was just hives and welts everywhere…”

Those “hives and welts” even spread to Bronze’s face, prompting Brittany and Patrick to rush him to the ER. Naturally, Patrick was equally concerned about his son’s reaction. He shared how the unfortunate incident became the driving force behind their charity initiative.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Foundation

Despite food allergies often being overlooked and considered unserious, the ailment is quite prevalent in the nation, affecting 33 million Americans. On top of that, peanut allergies are the most common and affect up to 2% of the country’s population, as per the American Academy of Asthma and Immunology.

In their latest partnership with FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to the cause, the Mahomes attempt to tackle the issue closer to home in Kansas City.

Mahomes relayed how his son’s allergy scare made them realize the importance of awareness around food allergies and motivated the couple to work for the cause.

“I remember how scared I was,” He recalled. “And how serious it felt and luckily for us the doctors were able to help and that’s when, to me, it became a serious thing that I needed to really pay attention to.”

The new program, ’15 and FARE’, spearheaded by the ’15 and the Mahomies,’ aims to train local restaurants, community food centers, and pantries in the area of food allergies. If approved, families can enjoy their meals without worrying about consuming foods that might trigger an allergic reaction while visiting those establishments.