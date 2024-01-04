Patrick Mahomes’ 12 Year Old Tweet on “Turning 17 & Watching R-Rated Movies” Is Extracting Reactions Till This Day

When you’re Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, even an innocuous tweet about turning 17 and watching R-rated movies can become a subject of endless amusement and reflection for fans. Back in 2012, a young Mahomes, on the brink of turning 17, tweeted with a tinge of teenage rebellion that he could finally get to watch R-rated movies. He further added that celebrating this milestone felt rather pointless since he had already seen those movies.

This tweet wasn’t just a reminder of his birthday; it was a candid peek into the innocent yet slightly rebellious side of a teenager who would later become an NFL sensation. Fast forward to today; this tweet is still extracting reactions from fans everywhere.

The charm lies in its relatability—who among us hasn’t felt that mix of excitement and nonchalance about growing up? Fans of all ages are still commenting on the post with a mix of humorous to nostalgic reactions. One of them quipped, “I’m going to tell your mom you’ve been watching bad movies!”

Another one remarked, “How can I live in a world where the reigning MVP went to adult movies underage???”

Along with a meme, this user said, “My honest reaction.”

Another user mentioned, “Oh no, Patrick, don’t do it.”

Mahomes’ achievements on the field contrast sharply with this youthful tweet. Mahomes, entering his seventh season with the Chiefs in 2023 and his sixth as a starter, has a list of accolades to his name. He’s the youngest player to win both a League MVP and a Super Bowl title, and the first in the 21st century to clinch both the League MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season.

Nonetheless, Mahomes’ soaring fame certainly has its drawbacks, as fans never shy away from taking a jab or two at the star QB. But he consistently handles it with grace.

Patrick Mahomes cannot be Fazed

Mahomes’ capacity to take criticism in stride extends beyond the football discipline. Ahead of his third Super Bowl appearance, the two-time MVP was asked if he is bothered when people make fun of his unique speaking voice. While acknowledging that he has always been made fun of for his ‘muppet’ or ‘smoking cigarette’ voice, Mahomes added that he has learned to embrace it.

“People have made fun of my voice for my entire life, so I’ve gotten used to it. It’s like the joke that keeps giving,” Mahomes said. “I’ve heard it all, I’ve heard Kermit the Frog, I’ve heard the smoking cigarettes or whatever it is. Its unique so maybe I’ll get like a deal from that for having a unique voice.”

Patrick Mahomes, with his distinct Texas roots, has a voice that extends beyond the typical regional twang, intriguing NFL fans and even drawing comparisons to Kermit the Frog. This unique vocal quality has not only caught the attention of fans but also his head coach, Andy Reid, who humorously notes Mahomes’ “froggish” sound. While Reid playfully hinted at imitating this during a press conference, the comparison to the famous Muppet character adds an amusing layer to Mahomes’ persona.

The Chiefs QB has also become a target for the trolls because of his wife. She once made quite a few headlines after confronting rumors about cosmetic enhancements. She candidly acknowledged using lip fillers and a hair growth supplement. Despite critical comments on platforms like Reddit, Brittany demonstrated resilience and a readiness to tackle negativity head-on, much like her hubby.

So, as fans continue to chuckle and reflect on that 12-year-old tweet, it’s clear that Patrick Mahomes’ impact goes beyond football. He’s a reminder that we all follow different paths and have all sorts of quirks, but we are still unique in our own ways.