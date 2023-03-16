“Joe Burrow Could be the Next Dexter”: Bengals QB’s School Coach Once Informed Mr. & Mrs. Burrow About Their Son’s “Serial-Offender” Qualities

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 0030

26-year-old Joe Burrow already has a plethora of awards to his name. Along with amazing looks, the man has got game that can make any opposition look clueless. The 2019 Heisman Winner, who was roped in by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, ended up winning the offensive rookie of the year honors despite sustaining season-ending injuries in week 13.

Moreover, in just three seasons, he has been able to guide his team to two consecutive AFC championship game appearances and one Super Bowl appearance. Apart from his ability to make plays out of nowhere, what makes Burrow really special is his skill to perform under pressure.

Joe Burrow’s coach once revealed a frightening detail about the QB to his parents

The calmness of the man is what separates him from the crowd. However, as per a sociology professor, who was also Burrow’s coach back in the day, the QB has a skill which is possessed by some of the most dangerous minds in the world.

Recently, former ESPN host Trey Wingo appeared on Caps Off podcast where he narrated a crazy story about mighty Joe. Wingo claimed that when Burrow was just nine years old, he had guided his AAU basketball team to an astonishing victory which had left the team coach absolutely baffled.

“His team was down by eight points with 30 seconds to go the coach said we kind of thought it was over and then burrow scored nine straight points including seven straight free throws to give the team the win,” Burrow’s coach, who was also a sociology professor at Ohio University, had claimed.

Moreover, after the game, the same coach went to Burrow’s parents and told them, “I just want you to know that Joe has the kind of qualities you find in serial and First Responders policemen and serial offenders. In other words, his blood pressure doesn’t change whether he’s cutting the lawn or pulling people out of a building.”

The coach had gone on to claim that he is glad Joe is using his powers in the right field, otherwise, he could have turned out to be the next Dexter.

An adult star once expressed her desire to add Joe Burrow to her roster

Along with being the next big thing in the NFL, Joe is renowned for his stunning looks as well. The handsome hunk’s flashy suits while entering stadiums to attend games always attracts a lot of attention.

In fact, back in 2022, when Burrow had led his side to a fantastic Wildcard Playoff win against the Raiders, adult star Richelle Ryan had expressed interest in adding him to her roster.

“Jackpot Joey, he is so cute. I want to add him to my roster,” she was heard saying in an Instagram video that had gone super viral. In addition to this, several TikTok videos have gone viral in recent times as well in which people, who don’t even know much about football, have claimed that they are die-hard fans of Mr. Joe.

It will be interesting to see how big an entity Burrow ends up becoming in the coming years.

