“That’s a F”: Shannon Sharpe Calls Stephen A Smith’s List of Top 5 Teams an Absolute Waste

In a recent episode of First Take, Shannon Sharpe and co-host Stephen A. Smith delved into the much-debated topic of the top 5 NFL teams. Known for his forthright and often blunt commentary, Sharpe did not hold back in his assessment of Smith’s selections.

He expressed his disagreement in no uncertain terms, declaring, “Stephen bro, I hate to do this, and it might be the last time, but that list right there is a waste.” Sharpe then unveiled his own top-five list. He placed the Dallas Cowboys at number five, appreciating their defense, particularly against the Jaguars.

The San Francisco 49ers followed at number four with their impressive performance in limiting the Jaguars to just 221 yards and 12 first downs. Sharpe’s third choice was the Detroit Lions, whom he credited for having the NFC’s second-best record.

The Kansas City Chiefs were his second pick, suggesting their prowess speaks for itself. Finally, Sharpe and Smith found common ground with the Philadelphia Eagles as their top team. Yet Sharpe concluded by saying, “Oh, that’s a waste list…That’s a F.”

Stephen A. Smith’s A-List

Before Sharpe’s critique, Smith had outlined his own top five teams, emphasizing the fluid nature of his choices. Smith’s fifth pick was the Detroit Lions, highlighting their minimal losses and the culture change under Dan Campbell. The Baltimore Ravens were his fourth choice, despite a recent loss, with Smith noting their overall strong performance. The Miami Dolphins secured the third spot for Smith thanks to their explosive offense, led by players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Kansas City Chiefs came in second. Smith lauded their defense and the leadership of Patrick Mahomes. Topping his list were the Philadelphia Eagles, with Smith pointing to their best record in football and key players like Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown. Sharpe’s direct and unfiltered feedback, combined with Smith’s thorough analysis, offered the audience an insightful look into the NFL’s latest developments.