Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 16, 2023

Deshaun Watson Taking Home $5.6 Million Per TD & CJ Stroud's Heroics in Houston Compels Fans to Term Browns' $230 Million Deal an Absolute Nightmare

Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson has come out as the biggest bust in the NFL. In March 2022, the controversial QB signed a 5-year, $230 million contract with the Browns, and in his first two seasons, he has played only 12 games and scored 14 touchdowns. Moreover, he has earned over $90 million in these two seasons, all while underperforming or sitting out of the league.

The Kardiac Kids marked their sixth win of the season while defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the Week 10 showdown with a final score of 33-31. While Watson led the team to a thrilling victory, he also sustained two season-ending injuries. Watson’s MRI report has revealed a left ankle high ankle sprain and a right shoulder displaced fracture to the glenoid. His throwing shoulder injury would require surgery, for which he is likely to miss the entire season.

The Cleveland Browns trusted the 28-year-old QB to be the face of their franchise in the coming years. However, the decision went against them, as now the team owes Watson $46 million each of the next three years, resulting in a cap hit of almost $64 million per season. The team committed with no exit strategy, and his $230 million guaranteed contract has become a disaster for them.

One user commented,

Another individual conveyed his disappointment.

It surprised a supporter upon discovering Watson's earnings.

Someone commended his unique skill.

A fan expressed,

Before this season-ending injury, the three-time Pro Bowler missed two games after he got injured while running the ball against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. He suffered a bruise and strain in the rotator cuff of his throwing arm and missed two crucial games against the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. Watson also missed 11 games last season after getting slapped with an NFL suspension for conduct deemed detrimental to the league.

Rookie QB’s Stellar Performance Surpasses Deshaun Watson

The critics are comparing Watson to his former team’s QB, C.J. Stroud, who is having a terrific season. Browns QB has played 12 games and has recorded 2217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. On the other hand, Stroud, while playing his first NFL season, already has better stats than him. In nine games, the rookie QB has thrown for 2626 yards while scoring 15 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

C.J. Stroud has done far better than what Watson did in his first year with the Texans, proving he’s the best first-round quarterback the team has picked in five years. He’s 12th in passing (78.9) and 10th in offense (81.7), with more completions (196) than Lamar Jackson (194), Russell Wilson (155), and Deshaun Watson (105).

While the Texans will clash against the Cardinals next week, who aren’t seen as much of a threat this season, the Browns will face the Steelers, who are currently 6-3 and dominating the season. Both teams have plenty of chances to secure a playoff berth, and it all now depends on the rookie and the backup.

