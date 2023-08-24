Peyton Manning Once Called Tom Brady a True “Pain in the B*tt”, While Addressing the Biggest Rivalry of His Career

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, two of the finest quarterbacks to ever play the game, always relished taking each other on. Referring to this great rivalry, Manning, around a year ago, had called Tom a true pain in the b*tt. In a video uploaded by Manning’s own Omaha productions around one year ago, Manning and Brady were seen hanging out together.

Although the two stars have enormous amount of respect for each another, they never shy away from taking a dig at one another. Exhibiting exactly that, the two legends, in the said video, had a fun-filled banter, while addressing their famous rivalry that slowly developed into a lasting friendship.

Peyton Manning Termed Tom Brady His Favourite Rival

The video started off with Payton Manning and Tom Brady driving up to reach NFL commentator, Jim Nantz’s house. The duo aimed at making use of Nantz’s in-house golf course. In fact, they even attempted to break into his villa after Jim denied Manning’s request to let them in.

Brady then made use of his wit to correctly guess the passcode of Nantz’s front door, following which Manning made an explosive revelation. The former Broncos quarterback exclaimed that it was the first time he and Brady appeared on television together and started talking up the rivalry they shared during their playing days.

Peyton heaped huge praise on Brady, labelling him as his ‘favourite rival’ and a ‘pain in the b*tt’ since Brady’s induction into the NFL. The duo wreaked havoc together from 2000 up until 2015 when Manning hung up his boots and faced off a whopping 17 times during this phase. Manning felt that Jim Nantz would term their rivalry as something that’s never been witnessed in the NFL.

“It’s not every day that you get to hang out with your favourite rival. Tom entered the league in 2000, two years after me and he’s been a pain in the b*tt ever since. We played each other 17 times including 4 AFC Championship games. Sometimes he got the best of my team and sometimes I got the best of his. Jim Nantz might say it is a rivalry unlike any other,” Peyton Manning said while taking about his younger rival, Brady.

As it turns out, Brady actually holds the edge over Manning in their 17 meetings with the former New England Patriots QB boasting a 11-6 record in his favor.

Peyton Manning Landed Blows on Tom Brady During His Hall of Fame Speech in 2021

Manning, however, really seems to relish having a friendly jibe at Brady whenever he can. One year before the Omaha production’s video came out, Manning had trolled Brady during his Hall of Famer speech. Manning had hilariously hinted that Brady would continue to play on till 2030, poking fun at the quarterback’s longevity.

Therefore, Manning felt that Brady would only get time to post his HOF acceptance speech on Instagram when he does eventually become eligible for it in 2035. “And speaking of rivals, my good friend Tom Brady is here tonight. … By the time Tom Brady is inducted in his first year of eligibility in the year 2035, he only will have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account,” Manning said trolling Brady during his Hall of Fame speech.

This sort of off-field banter between two of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks clearly shows that they might have stopped facing off on the gridiron, but the fighting spirit still burns strongly within them.