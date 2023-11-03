Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Boggles Fans By Noting Stark Facial Similarites Of Brock Purdy and John Harbaugh

Dez Bryant is known for his unfiltered and candid presence on social media. He frequently shares intriguing insights and opinions through his X account. The ex-Cowboys wide receiver recently boggled the minds of the fans with one of his latest posts, comparing two famous NFL entities. In the said post, Bryant interestingly highlighted the uncanny resemblances between 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy and Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh.

In one of his most recent tweets, the former Cowboys WR managed to captivate his audience’s attention by pointing out the striking similarities. Will Blackmon cemented the claims via X by hilariously backing up Bryant’s ‘random thought’.

In his tweet, Dez Bryant highlighted the alikeness of the San Francisco 49ers QB and the Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. He wrote,

“Random thought.. have y’all ever noticed Brock Purdy and John Harbaugh look alike? (with a cry laughing emoji)”

Will Blackmon, the Super Bowl XLVI champion, hilariously responded to Dez Bryant’s claim by placing both their pictures side to side in a collage. Acknowledging the resemblance, he wrote,

“Aye man. That’s wild lol.”

It seemed pretty weird when Blackmon’s comparison struck the resemblance between the two personalities who stand pole apart in the NFL. However, it is not only Dez and Will who have noticed the resemblance.

Dez Bryant Sends Fans into a Frenzy with His Random Comparison

Dez Bryant’s random thoughts turned ‘not-so-random’ as the fans resonated with him, especially expressing their awe in the comment section. One of the fans asserted that they have been saying the same thing for ages, writing,

One fan praised Dez’s discovery and commented,

A fan added insights on how Purdy’s dad even looks more similar, writing,

Yet another fan chimed in, commenting,

Quite a few fans not only dared to disagree with the random thoughts but also fired amusing shots at his discovery.

It is not uncommon for fans to notice doppelgangers, but a duplicate within the league seems to be a first. However, Bryant’s observation is only one amongst many, as this article by the NFL’s official website will surely boggle fans’ minds with the players’ striking resemblances.

Nevertheless, the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) are set to meet the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) on Dec. 26, 2023, at Levi’s Stadium in their Week 16 matchup. Lookalike or not, the bout will surely keep fans at the edge of their seats till the end.