Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews flex their $50 million fortune with a $2.1 million mansion which can house 500 bottles of wine and 180 pairs of shoes

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are one of the NFL’s biggest power couples, and they have the mansion to go along with their insane fortune.

he Chiefs quarterback has turned in perhaps the greatest start to an NFL career by any quarterback. In his first full year as a started, Mahomes threw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown, only the second player ever to do that. That feat earned him the NFL’s MVP award.

He almost went to the Super Bowl as well, stopped by Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Conference Championship. In his next year, Mahomes would not be denied. He took the Chiefs all the way to the Super Bowl and won it while taking home Super Bowl MVP.

In short, in his four years as a starter, Mahomes has been to the Super Bowl twice, won it once, made four straight Conference Championships, made the Pro Bowl four times, and was First-Team AP All Pro once. For just four years in the league as a true starter, that’s ridiculous. All that has turned into a 10-year, $503 million extension for the quarterback. Patrick Mahomes has a net worth of $40 million.

Numbers wise it’s insane how far ahead of every single QB Patrick Mahomes is at this age of his career. He’s still got 15 years left in him too…he’s gonna shatter every single QB statistic there is pic.twitter.com/Tu0sB6eS51 — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) May 11, 2022

Brittany Matthews has made her own inroads in the sporting community. She used to be a soccer star, and she’s now launched her own fitness brand, Brittany Lynne Fitness, and she’s a co-owner of the KC NWSL pro women’s soccer team.

Matthews has a net worth of $10 million and has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and 272.9k on Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have an insane mansion

Mahomes and Matthews have rightly invested their money into a massive mansion only 20 minutes away from Arrowhead Stadium.

They bought the house for $1.8 million in 2019, and now the mansion is said to be valued at somewhere near $2.1 million according to Zillow.

The house is decked with features. For example, the wine cellar features enough space to 500 bottles, and the shoe closet is big enough to hold 180 pairs of shoes.

Further, the house has a huge yard, a pool, a home gym, and a screened porch. The entire property sits on 1.4 acres, and the house sprawls 4,343 square feet. It has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

In February 2019, Patrick Mahomes bought a $1.8M 1953 ranch home just 20 minutes away from Arrowhead Stadium. The 4,343 square foot, 3bd/2.5ba house sits on a 1.4 acre lot & features a pool, gym & 500-bottle wine room. pic.twitter.com/ljn1yBqZ6c — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 7, 2021

