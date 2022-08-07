Patrick Mahomes and Kevin Durant finance $3.6 billion venture ‘Whoop’ started by Harvard graduate Will Ahmed

Patrick Mahomes and Kevin Durant signed some hefty contracts, and they’re putting their money into good investments, including one that could replace mobile phones.

The Chiefs quarterback has turned in perhaps the greatest start to an NFL career by any quarterback. In his first full year as a started, Mahomes threw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown, only the second player ever to do that. That feat earned him the NFL’s MVP award.

He almost went to the Super Bowl as well, stopped by Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Conference Championship. In his next year, Mahomes would not be denied. He took the Chiefs all the way to the Super Bowl and won it while taking home Super Bowl MVP.

Happy birthday to reigning Super Bowl MVP @PatrickMahomes!

Durant is a two-time NBA champion, winning with the Golden State Warriors on a team that was unstoppable. He’s the NBA’s most versatile scorer and at his height, he’s a top two player in the league.

Kevin Durant highlight

Patrick Mahomes and Kevin Durant in a revolutionary startup

The Chiefs and Nets stars aren’t stopping at their playing contracts. Patrick Mahomes signed a massive 10-year, $503 million extension, the most money in an NFL contract in history.

Kevin Durant also signed a massive four-year, $194,219,320 extension with the Nets. That money is now being used to finance Whoop, a startup created by Harvard graduate Will Ahmed.

Mahomes and Kevin Durant set to make some major money from the venture. They’ve put in a lot of money into the venture, and now, the company’s valuation has shot up, raising their stock prices.

Whoop used its device to monitor Mahomes’ heart data during his divisional round game and came back with interesting results on his heart rate.

His heart rate was higher when the Bills had the ball, and it was lower when he was leading his team down the field.

WHOOP released data from the entire game. He burned 2,347 calories & had a strain of 20.4 (0-21 scale), but the most impressive part came in OT. Mahomes got his heart rate down to 150 BPM right before the game-winning TD pass, and then it shot up to 169 BPM while he celebrated.

Will Ahmed’s Whoop has tripled in value since Mahomes and Durant invested in it

Whoop is a startup that’s building a wearable device that will allow people to monitor their heart activity and heart rate, look at their sleeping patterns, and other important health data.

Will Ahmed founded the company with partners Nicolae, and Capodilupo. In 2020, the Whoop was worth $1 billion. It then secured $100 million in Series E funding round which put the company’s valuation at $1.2 billion. Whoop’s uniqueness comes in the form of its lack of screen, calling ability, and other apps, solely focusing on health.

In 2020, Mahomes invested in Whoop when it was valued at $1.2 billion. Today it's 3x that at $3.6 billion (and rising). He also gets a nice marketing fee for being a @whoop brand ambassador.

The company is now worth $3.6 billion. Other investors include Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas. Will Ahmed is a Harvard graduate. He was named a 2011 Harvard College scholar after finishing in the top 10% of his class. He’s also a CSA scholar athlete and was the captain for Harvard Men’s Varsity Squash Team.

