Tom Brady shockingly ranks 17th in important playoff stat showing his wins may be overrated

Tom Brady is widely known as the NFL GOAT and backs this claim up with his success. However, Brady might not be as efficient as thought in the playoffs.

Tom Brady has 7 Super Bowl rings in 20 years of playing in the NFL. On top of being highly successful, Brady is known for being clutch when it matters.

He has proven this many times in the regular season and in the playoffs. More specifically, he has led game winning drives in the Super Bowl on multiple occasions. His first Super Bowl win was won on a last second Adam Vinatieri kick.

20 years ago today, @TomBrady won his first Super Bowl. It was just the beginning. (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/DY5NXZXo18 — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2022

The 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons was also wrapped up on a game winning touchdown drive. With all this success and clutchness in the playoffs, one would think that Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the eliminators.

However, that is not the case when it comes to ranking by playoff passer rating. Passer rating is calculated by taking into account passing attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns, and interceptions. It is on a scale from 0 to 158.3.

Tom Brady ranks 17th on this very important passing list

On the all time playoff passer rating list, Tom Brady ranks 17th. Brady’s playoff passer rating is 90.4 out of 158.3.

Legends such as Bart Starr, Kurt Warner, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Joe Montana, and Joe Theismann all rank ahead of Brady.

However, players who are still young or players that are usually worse are also ahead of Brady. This includes Josh Allen at #1, Patrick Mahomes at #2, Matthew Stafford, Nick Foles, Alex Smith, and Mark Sanchez among more.

Eli and Peyton Manning are both tied for 21st place behind Tom Brady. They hold a passer rating of 87.4 in the playoffs.

Brady being ranked so low is due to many factors. For all the impressive games Brady has had in the playoffs, he has also had very mediocre games. Games with multiple interceptions and barely squeaking by with a win.

Brady has had dominant defenses for the heavy majority of his career that make it easier for him. Brady is very rarely tasked with keeping up in a high scoring game in the playoffs. An illustrating example can be the 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

