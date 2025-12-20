Patrick Mahomes Becomes Santa for His Wide Receivers and O-Linemen Despite Chiefs’ Early Elimination

Every year around Christmas, we often see quarterbacks give gifts to their teammates. They are especially fond of their offensive linemen, who put their bodies on the line weekly to protect the QB and often go underappreciated. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is no different and has long been known as a generous gift-giver for his men in the trenches.

This time around, however, Santa Mahomes went the extra mile by including his wide receivers on the good list as well. With a $450 million contract, he can comfortably afford to spread the holiday cheer year after year.

For his receivers, Mahomes gifted each of them a PlayStation 5 console along with a portable gaming case. The case includes a built-in screen and allows for charging while gaming on the go, making it a perfect fit for NFL players who spend so much time traveling during the season.

Hollywood Brown’s reaction to Mahomes’ gift pic.twitter.com/G4pBovkQw6 — Semper (@Semper152892) December 20, 2025

Mahomes got gifts for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Xavier Worthy, Brashard Smith, Jalen Royals, and Jared Wiley. He made sure everyone, from the first stringers to the bench depth, received something. It was a super generous act.

For his offensive line, Mahomes switched things up. He got them all a $26,000 limited edition Hublot watch, along with an Aventon e-bike, which retails for around $1k. He also got them all a pair of Oakley sunglasses, Beats Studio Pro headphones, a Full Swing Kit for golf, and a Rimowa luggage case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

All in all, Mahomes likely spent around $30 grand for each lineman. Multiply that by 12 for each one he got a gift for, and that’s $360k he spent in total. On top of this, he spent $1,800 on each gaming console, adding up to $9k, and possibly more.

So, that gives us a total of $370,000 that Mahomes shelled out for his teammates this year. Not bad.

Mahomes clearly appreciates everyone who puts in the work on and off the field. Even though some NFL fans can’t stand him because of his success, nobody has ever knocked Mahomes for being a bad person. And that’s because you can’t. He is simply a great dude who earned his way into stardom.