Is Aaron Rodgers Retiring? Brandon Marshall Sends Fans into Panic Mode After Congratulating Rodgers on a Successful Career

Rumors about Aaron Rodgers retiring have been around ever since that heartbreaking defeat in Week 18 to the Detroit Lions. A defeat that saw the Packers miss out on a playoff spot for the first time since 2019. Many have opined that the loss to the Lions was the straw that broke the camel’s back and that Rodgers no longer wants to play. Enter Brandon Marshall and his note of “congratulations” for Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers has played 18 seasons for the Green Bay Packers. In those 18 seasons, he has won 4 MVP awards and has managed to lead his team to a lone Super Bowl win in 2011. The future Hall of Famer recently went to a “darkness retreat”, which he felt would help him make a decision about his future. Though he has since returned from his excursion, no news has yet surfaced about his decision.

Brandon Marshall “congratulates” Rodgers on an impressive career

Brandon Marshall sent shockwaves through the NFL community when he made a rather surprising statement on the podcast ‘Paper Route’. A snippet from the segment was uploaded on Marshall’s Instagram, with the caption, “@aaronrodgers12 RETIRES… CONGRATULATIONS”. That post sparked a virtual riot in the community, with clueless fans clamoring for any news about their beloved signal caller.

In the Instagram snippet, Marshall is seen congratulating Rodgers on a successful career. He says, “I want to be the first to say, salute to Aaron Rodgers for a phenomenal career. You’re one of the greatest. You, personally, you’re my favorite quarterback ever. Favorite. Congratulations on a phenomenal career.”

“You won a Super Bowl. Hell, I’ve never even made it to the playoffs! You should be proud, bro,” he adds. “Your name, and your team, that team, (is) forever sketched in the history of the NFL. Your kids’ kids’ kids’ kids is going to be able to see that. You won back-to-back MVPs. You’re phenomenal. It’s okay to walk away bro. There’s nothing else left to prove. Go travel the world, go explore, go build your family.”

Aaron Rodgers has not yet announced any plans as of yet, to fans’ relief

While Marshall’s congratulatory snippet is sending fans into panic mode, those who have calmed down will notice that the particular episode deals with why Rodgers should retire. This only means that Marshall’s words come out not as a reaction to any news of Rodgers retiring, rather it comes as a means of reassurance in case the Packers legend decides to hang his cleats.

Though, it will be interesting to see if Rogers retires at this point in his life. His long-time rival and another NFL legend, Tom Brady, retired early this year after an abysmal comeback season. However, Rodgers may not want his final season to be one that will be forgotten. He may just yet want to end on a high note, though almost everyone is sure that cannot happen with the Packers.

If he does decide to stay in the NFL, it will very well spark a race like none before. With so many teams desperate for a veteran QB to lead their offense, the intense trades and deals will only make free agency even more exciting. Not to mention the huge pockets some of these teams have, which will make throwing money at Rodgers an easy thing to do.

However, Rodgers may not necessarily join a team for their money, for he has enough of that already. He wants to win, and his choice would no doubt come to teams that can offer him a winning chance, maybe even a shot at the Super Bowl. What color uniform will Rodgers wear if he decides to play on?

